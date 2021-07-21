5 best sources of free diamonds in Free Fire

Most Free Fire players are eager to obtain exclusive cosmetics, characters, pets and the like. However, the absence or lack of sufficient diamonds can prove to be a deterrent for many.

As real money is used to purchase diamonds, this is not feasible for all players. When the currency is not affordable for many, the tendency is to search for free ways of obtaining them.

Note: Before using an application or website, users must check out its privacy policy and terms of service.

Methods of obtaining free diamonds in Free Fire

Listed below are a few of the sources that can be used to acquire Free Fire diamonds for free.

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Play Store)

Using the Google Opinion Rewards application, players can obtain free diamonds. Once it has been downloaded, users will be asked for their general details. They will receive Google Play Credit/Balance after they complete the short surveys. This credit can be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game.

There is no specific frequency for using the surveys.

#2 Giveaways

Giveaways are another way to get diamonds (Image via YouTube)

A simple and easy way to acquire diamonds in Free Fire is through giveaways. Several YouTubers host giveaways in which they hand out the currency to lucky users.

While it is not guaranteed that players will receive in-game currency, taking part in such giveaways can at least provide them with a chance.

#3 GPT apps

For those who wish to acquire in-game currency for free, GetPaidTo, aka GPT apps, is another great option. Among other tasks, users will generally be asked to complete surveys, quizzes, download specific apps and other similar activities.

Users can later cash out their earnings. Easy Rewards and Poll Pay are two examples of GPT applications.

#4 Events on the “BOOYAH!” application

Loads of events are held on the BOOYAH! application (Image via Play Store)

A variety of events are held on “BOOYAH!” - an app by Garena. Users can link their Free Fire accounts and then participate in them to receive various rewards. Some events even provide them with an opportunity to obtain free diamonds.

Usually, they need to view the clips for a set period (watch-to-win), while other events require them to upload their own videos/clips.

#5 GPT websites

Swagbucks is one of the GPT sites (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT websites are pretty much the same when compared to their application counterparts. Users are rewarded for completing offers like quizzes, surveys and other activities.

There are several options available, such as Swagbucks and PrizeRebel. Payment methods vary from one site to another and may even depend on the country of the player.

