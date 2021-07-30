5 best sources to get free diamonds in Free Fire for Elite Pass

One of the most desired assets in Free Fire is the Elite Pass, a tier-based reward system. By collecting the respective number of badges, players can earn an assortment of items from the pass. It can be purchased using diamonds, the premium currency of Free Fire.

To get diamonds, players must spend their own money. Since buying diamonds is not feasible for all, users search for free diamond sources. The following methods can be followed by users to obtain the currency for free.

Methods to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire for Elite Pass

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

To get free diamonds, players can use Google Opinion Rewards. In this application, users will have to complete surveys, and upon doing so, they will be receiving Google Play Credits/Balance. After a sufficient amount of balance has been collected, diamonds can be purchased in-game.

There is no set frequency for when the surveys will be made available.

#2 Giveaways

Giveaways on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

Diamonds can be obtained in Free Fire through giveaways. Most of these are hosted by YouTubers, where winners are rewarded with the respective number of diamonds.

It should be noted that there is no guarantee that the users will be receiving the in-game currency; however, it does provide them with an opportunity.

#3 GPT Websites

Swagbucks is one of the GPT websites (Image via Swagbucks)

Alternatively, players can also utilize the Get Paid To (GPT) website to have a shot at obtaining the in-game currency. Most of the time, gamers are asked to complete tasks. Downloading apps, completing quizzes, and completing surveys are among the tasks.

Players can then cash out using a number of different options (depending on their country). A few of the most popular sites are Swagbucks, YSense, and PrizeRebel.

#4 Events on "BOOYAH!"

Lots of events run on BOOYAH! (Image via Play Store)

Garena created the "BOOYAH!" application for gaming content, and there are multiple events held that offer a variety of rewards. As part of the prizes, developers often include Free Fire diamonds.

Some events require players to upload videos or clips to participate. There are watch-to-win events as well, in which users must view clips for a specific amount of time to get rewards.

#5 GPT apps

GPT applications function pretty much like the websites mentioned earlier, but them being in the app format. Two of the popular applications are Easy Rewards and Poll Pay. Players can download the applications to their devices and participate in surveys and quizzes.

