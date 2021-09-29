5 easily noticeable differences between Free Fire and Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is finally here and has already registered over ten million downloads on the Google Play Store. The enhanced version of Garena Free Fire has excited everyone, especially the fans who demanded improvements in the original game.

Players can now log in with their original Free Fire accounts on the Max variant and enjoy an engaging battle royale experience. Both games have been synchronized well by Garena, and Free Fire Max users can play matches with those on the original title.

Despite the similarities, some differences help in distinguishing both games.

Free Fire Max: What are the significant differences from the original

1) 360° lobby

Free Fire Max has a new 360° lobby (Image via Free Fire Max)

The first thing users will notice is the new lobby on the home screen of Free Fire Max. They can use this lobby to showcase vehicle skins, gun skins, etc., and have a better look at it with the 360° rotation.

This newly revamped lobby is also the exclusive feature of Free Fire Max that users of the original game didn't receive.

2) Enhanced graphics

The graphics of Max look better than Free Fire (Image via Free Fire Max)

After a match starts, the difference in the design of Free Fire and Free Fire Max is little to nothing. However, in the game, players can experience better graphic optimization with minor differences in animations.

Whether it's a running character or a landing animation, there is a small but noticeable difference. However, the game is new, so players can expect better adjustments in the future.

3) Great sound optimization

Vehicles now have better sound optimization (Image via Free Fire Max)

In Free Fire, weapon fire sounds had an excellent optimization, but the same with vehicles was underwhelming. Free Fire Max resolves that problem in many ways as vehicles have got a better sound output while guns also have a brilliant optimization.

4) Better in-game mechanics

Garena has slightly improved the mechanics on MAX (Image via Free Fire Max)

Mechanics was a significant problem in Free Fire as everything seemed lifeless. Free Fire Max changes that for good in its first try.

When a vehicle crashes into a wall or an obstacle, there is noticeable inertia and equal reaction. However, the mechanics still need some improvement, but they are way better than Free Fire.

5) Bermuda Max

Bermuda Max will be an exclusive map on the new game (Image via Free Fire Max)

Garena promised Bermuda Max before the launch of Free Fire Max, but the map didn't arrive with the release. However, there is a chance that players will get to see the map in upcoming updates.

The new map is expected to change the original Bermuda arena of Free Fire as per the standards of Free Fire Max. Whenever it may arrive, gamers will notice drastic changes.

Bermuda Max will also feature 4v4 deathmatches at Clock Tower.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

