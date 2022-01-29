5 best free games like Garena Free Fire for 4 GB devices in 2022

Garena Free Fire is arguably the most efficient free-to-play battle royale title on mobile gaming platforms. It provides a plethora of in-game features with minimal compatibility requirements. Hence, anyone with a 2 GB RAM smartphone can have a decent battlefield experience without much fuss.

However, if players own a better smartphone with higher specs and a 4 GB RAM, they can install other games. There are multiple alternatives with distinguishable features and specs. Therefore, players can either upgrade to Garena Free Fire MAX or try other f2p shooters available for Android and iOS.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the best free-to-play alternatives for 4 GB RAM devices

1) Call of Duty: Mobile

There are hardly any shooter fans who are unaware of Call of Duty, as the reputed series has synonymously been used with FPS games. COD Mobile plays on fans' nostalgia, who have played other Call of Duty games earlier in their lives.

COD Mobile players can encounter high-octane FPS action with an array of popular weapons and multiplayer maps from other games in the franchise. One can also enjoy unique features like BR classes, operator skills, and scorestreaks.

2) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

"Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier" is a relatively new game that tries to use the same formula as COD Mobile. The former serves as a prequel adaptation of Final Fantasy VII and targets the audience of Square Enix's successful franchise.

One can encounter a unique battle royale gaming experience with "FFVII: The First Soldier" as there are swords alongside weapons. Players can also summon monsters to their rescue on the battlefield by using the RPG elements of the game.

3) PUBG Mobile and its variants

Like Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile is another BR shooter that has made a name for itself. It was among the video game titles that accelerated the growth of the esports scene in countries especially in the Indian sub-continent.

PUBG Mobile, alongside Free Fire, has redefined the battle royale genre for mobile games with a realistic gaming experience. Over time, developers have also added multiple modes like TDM that have gained a separate fanbase.

However, in India the game has been banned for more than a year. Players can install Battlegrounds Mobile India, which has minimal differences in comparison to its global version.

4) PUBG: New State

Krafton launched "PUBG: New State" with an aim to provide players with a higher-end gaming experience. Some initial issues led to negative word of mouth around the title's launch. However, with hotfixes and patch updates, PUBG: New State has resolved most issues.

Set in the same in-game universe as PUBG Mobile, New State offers a futuristic shooter gaming experience with new animations, HUD design, in-game gadgets, and additional VFX. Although unlike Free Fire, PUBG New State is not efficient for many devices, it still is a decent option for 4 GB RAM Smartphones.

5) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter

"Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter" is the last entry on this list that features a world set in a distant future.The game features PvP battles with different classes that one can use during a match alongside jetpacks and exo-suits.

Like Free Fire, the game is also compatible with a variety of devices and is easily operable on 4 GB RAM smartphones. Players can use different weapons across unique game modes with various free login rewards daily.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

