5 best games like Free Fire for 1GB RAM Android devices in August 2021

Garena Free Fire often gets crowned as one of the best battle royale games. The survival shooter features loads of characters, pets, weapons, and an immersive PvP Clash Squad mode.

The Play Store has a bunch of decent alternatives that resemble Garena Free Fire. These games have a low download size and run well on 1GB RAM Android devices.

Top five games like Free Fire compatible with 1GB RAM Android devices as of 2021

5) N.O.V.A. Legacy

NOVA Legacy is the latest addition to the NOVA series. (Image via N.O.V.A. Legacy)

N.O.V.A. Legacy is perhaps one of the best FPS shooter games that is compatible with 1GB RAM. Players can get an 8-player battle royale and a 4v4 TDM in a 47MB download.

The graphics are great, just like the previous N.O.V.A. titles by Gameloft. The FPS sci-fi shooter has a futuristic setting complete with weapons and outfits.

4) Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike has about five multiplayer modes (Image via Modern Strike Online)

Modern Strike Online is known for its variety of multiplayer modes. Along with a wide variety of weapons, the game boasts a stack of 14 different multiplayer maps. Players can get popular modes like TDM, Call of Death match, Special Ops and more. Unlike Free Fire, Modern Strike does not have a BR mode.

3) Pixel's Unknown Battle Grounds

Pixel's Unknown Battle Grounds is a pixelated replica of PUBG Mobile (Image via Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground)

Pixel's Unknown Battle Grounds can be safely called a pixelated remake of PUBG Mobile. Right from the shrinking zone to a vast array of weapons, Pixel's Unknown Battle Grounds resembles PUBG Mobile a lot. Fans of pixel games will definitely like the game.

2) FOG MOBA

FOG MOBA brings in fantasy elemets into battle royale (Image via FOG MOBA Battle Royale)

FOG MOBA takes a different approach to battle royale and survival shooters. FOG MOBA throws RPG and fantasy elements into the battle royale experience. The game is set in the Middle Ages. Instead of shrinking zones, the game has dark fog encircling the game world.

1) Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars is ligher on violence and high on gameplay (Image via Brawl Stars)

Supercell's Brawl Stars feature a toned down survival shooter game. Just like Free Fire it has a lot of characters and an immersive PvP mode. Players who like arcade games with loads of characters will definitely like Brawl Stars.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Gautham Balaji