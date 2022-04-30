5 most-watched Amitbhai Free Fire videos revealed

Amitbhai is a popular Indian YouTuber known for creating gaming content featuring Garena Free Fire. His channel, Desi Gamers, has around 12.8 million subscribers and features content like livestreams, highlights, commentary videos, collaboration specials, and many more.

Apart from Free Fire, Amitbhai has posted content featuring Minecraft, GTA 5, Fall Guys, Among Us, etc. Thus, with the variety in content, 'Desi Gamers' consistently uploads videos. As of April 2022, the channel has around 1.1k videos and over 1.8 billion views.

Note: This list includes the content of both Free Fire MAX and the original game, and YouTube Shorts have been left off the list.

Listing the most-watched Free Fire videos by Amitbhai on his primary channel, Desi Gamers

As already mentioned, the primary content featured on Desi Gamers is related to Garena Free Fire. Thus, players will notice that the most-watched videos on the channel are related to Garena's battle royale shooter.

Here are the Free Fire videos with the most views on Desi Gamers:

5) "Ajjubhai Angry On Amitbhai…" - 14 November 2020

Views - 15.92 million

Ajjubhai, India's most-subscribed gaming YouTuber, has been a frequent guest on Desi Gamers for a pretty long time. Thus, naturally, Desi Gamers has garnered views from the presence of Ajjubhai in collaboration videos where the popular YouTuber either plays alongside Amitbhai or both challenge each other in 1v1 custom rooms.

Thus, it is natural that an Ajjubhai video will feature on the list of the most-viewed ones. This video from November 2020 has registered close to 16 million views where both the famous YouTubers are playing a battle royale match. The video features a compilation of failed moments that induce laughter.

4) "Ajjubhai VS AmitBhai…" - 18 July 2020

Views - 17.34 million

The next on the list is another video featuring Ajjubhai, where he and Amitbhai compete in a 1v1 Clash Squad custom match. Highlights of the intense face-off between the content creators showcase their skill-set alongside their friendly banter.

In the end, Amitbhai comes out as the winner in the 1v1 challenge video.

3) "Factory Ke Uper BADLA…" - 13 January 2021

Views - 20.01 million

Factory is a popular location in the game among users due to the amount of loot it provides alongside the tough competition in terms of enemies. Hence, Factory Challenge has been quite popular among content creators.

However, this video is not a Factory Challenge video, as this features a small edit from a livestream, where Amitbhai rushes on enemies landing at Factory in Free Fire.

2) "ROAD TO GRAND MASTER IN 1 DAY!!…" - 2 May 2020

Views - 21.19 million

The video released during BR Rank Season 15 features Amitbhai attempting to rank up to the Grand Master tier in one day. In the video, the YouTuber plays multiple matches and successfully reaches his designated goal.

The video was released almost two years back and has garnered 21.19 million views to become Desi Gamers' second most-watched video.

1) "Factory Top Challenge Turn into BOOYAH !!..." - 27 November 2019

Views - 23.24 million

Several Free Fire challenge videos on YouTube show creators dropping at a particular location on a map and claiming Booyah afterward. These videos usually work pretty well in terms of views.

Thus, Amitbhai's one such challenge video where he drops at the Factory top is his most-watched content on YouTube. The video was uploaded in November 2019 and featured Amitbhai claiming Booyah.

