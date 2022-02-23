5 most popular Free Fire MAX emotes in February 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX's gameplay is quite engaging, but a section of fans show their interest in acquiring the collectibles. Fans' demand has led Garena to introduce new skins with impressive designs that one can obtain by spending hundreds of diamonds.

Emotes belong to the category of such fan-favorite in-game items that have seen a consistent rise in their popularity. Although emotes don't have any actual tactical advantage, they are famous due to the different actions and movements in Free Fire MAX.

Popular emotes in Free Fire MAX as of February 2022

1) Doggie

Animation: The "Shiba" pet displays some dance moves with the in-game character. (The emote recreates the Brazilian dancing dog meme.)

In August 2020, Garena introduced the famous Doggie emote via the "Emote Party" event. Apart from Doggie, many other emotes were featured in the event's prize pool. Moreover, the event allowed users to claim the "Shiba" emote within five turns of Super Draw.

2) LOL

Animation: The in-game character laughs hysterically in a mocking way.

One of Garena's most popular emotes, LOL, has been available in the store for quite a long time. The emote has been featured in various YouTube compilations and funny highlights related to Free Fire MAX. One can procure the same by paying 399 diamonds.

3) I'm Rich

Animation: The emote shows the in-game character falling upon a heap of cash in joy. The emote draws inspiration from the infamous scene from Money Heist that featured Denver (played by Jaime Lorente).

The rare legendary emote is quite popular due to its Money Heist connection. It arrived in the game via the first Money Heist collaboration back in September 2020 and instantly became a fan-favorite item.

4) Tea Time

Animation: The in-game character sips tea after sitting on a holographic table and chair.

Tea Time emote is quite famous for its animation, which many fans consider one of the best due to its intricate detailing. The Free Fire MAX emote made it into the game via a Dual Wheel event in 2020.

5) FFWC Throne

Animation: The in-game character asserts dominance or victory by sitting on the throne.

Garena introduced the "Throne" emote in the game to promote the FFWC series in 2019. The famous emote was a free reward in a top-up event that was available after players purchased a certain amount of diamonds.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu