5 rarest Garena Free Fire emotes that can be used in BR mode

Garena Free Fire is known as a Battle Royale game, but it offers many other modes with a significant fanbase. Fans of online multiplayer arenas can play the Clash Squad mode to enjoy fast-paced gameplay. The popular shooter also allows users to customize the matches as per their preference.

However, Garena Free Fire's Battle Royale mode allows users to have more fun. Players can create montages for their gameplay featuring funny moments.

BR mode is relatively longer than the CS variant, which is why players can create better highlights featuring emotes on the battlefield.

Garena Free Fire: The rarest emotes to use on the battlefield

1) LOL

Price - 399 diamonds in the store

There are some stylish emotes in the game, but not every emote is helpful while teasing the opponents or the allies on the battlefield. Players can use LOL emote to mock their teammates or enemies, as it features the in-game character laughing uncontrollably.

2) Bhangra

Price - 399 diamonds in the store

If LOL emote is an excellent option to tease opponents, Bhangra is a great way to celebrate a kill. The emote borrows the name and the steps of Punjabi folk dance "Bhangra," and one can use the same any time on the battlefield.

3) Death Glare

Price - 399 diamonds in the store

Death Glare is among the most stylish emotes in Free Fire that one can use to throw some tantrums on the battlefield. The animation shows the character executing a clean backflip and flexing the same using the shirt collar.

4) Moonflip

Price - 399 diamonds in the store

Like Death Glare, Moonflip is another impressive emote if players want to flex during a match. After hitting the emote button, the in-game character executes a diagonal somersault that looks pretty stylish and boast-worthy.

5) Halo of Music

Price - Variable (There is no particular price as the emote is available in the Faded Wheel)

Garena has introduced the game's first-ever emote with "Halo of Music," which features some impressive dance moves. A colorful aura appears around the in-game character as he/she showcases some dancing steps. The emote is available in the game until February 16.

There are some other legendary emotes available in the game that are part of the special events. Hence, players can have a look at them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul