5 step Free Fire diamonds top up tutorial with OffGamers

Free Fire is an addictive game in the battle royale realm, so naturally, you would need some Free Fire Diamonds to compete with players’ crazy gameplay and antics. OffGamers provides a way to top up Free Fire Diamond pins to secure the victory.

Free Fire Diamonds can help you secure skins, cosmetics, characters, weapons, and items in the game. It is essentially an in-game currency to solve all your in-game needs.

Not to mention the upcoming Ranked Season 23 releasing on the 2nd of July with all-new rewards for you to uncover. Rewards range from banners to gun skins for you to enjoy on the battlefield, aside from looking fly of course. With some Free Fire Diamonds, you’ll rank up and reach the Heroic rank in no time!

Free Fire Diamonds top up

OffGamers supply in-game currencies for a wide variety of games, and that includes Free Fire. As one of the most trusted sellers in the gaming community, OffGamers will gladly provide for all gaming needs. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to top-up Free Fire Diamond Pins from OffGamers’ website:

Step-by-step guide to topping-up Free Fire diamonds using OffGamers

Step 1: Open the OffGamers website here, type in Free Fire Diamond Pins in the search bar, and click on it.

Free Fire Diamonds top up from OffGamers

Step 2: A range of available top-ups will appear on the screen. Click buy for the one you would like to purchase. You can continue scrolling down for more options.

Free Fire Diamonds top up

Step 3: You will be asked to sign in or make an account with OffGamers to proceed with a secure payment gateway. You will then be brought to the payment page.

Free Fire Diamonds top up from OffGamers

Step 4: After the successful payment, a code will immediately be sent to your OffGamers account.

Step 5: Go to shop2game.com, log into your Garena Free Fire account, and key in the code. You’ve successfully topped-up your Garena Free Fire account!

Free Fire Diamonds top up

In 5 easy steps, you’ll get some Free Fire Diamonds to have fun in-game and conquer the battle royale scene. It doesn’t get easier than this, so make sure to head on over to the OffGamers website and get your Free Fire Diamond Pins today!

