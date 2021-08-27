5 tips to improve reflex in Free Fire: A beginner's guide

One of the biggest queries raised by beginners is how to improve reflex in Free Fire. The game revolves around eliminating opponents to emerge as the lone man/team standing, so reflex is an integral part.

Battle royale has emerged as one of the most popular gaming genres recently. Popular BR names like PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and COD Mobile have garnered quite a cult-like fan following in these times. These franchises get bigger each day with new gamers being added regularly.

While professional players enjoy their streak of success, newbies struggle significantly with reflexes and take time to get accustomed to these games.

Free Fire: Few tips to improve beginners' gameplay

1) Sensitivity

Most gamers, including those who have been on the gaming circuit for a considerable amount of time, are unaware of the role played by the sensitivity settings of Free Fire.

The sensitivity differs with each person, so it should be adjusted manually and tested in Training Mode before gamers drop into Battle Royale matches.

2) Layout

The button layout on the gaming screen should be configured accordingly. The playing style differs from person to person, and therefore, the layout should be adjusted as per their convenience.

It may take time to get used to the new setup, but once users get a good grip, the reflexes will become more efficient.

3) Scan the area

One of the most efficient techniques used by professional gamers is to continuously scan the area for approaching enemies. Beginners should make it a point to regularly take a 360-degree scan of the area and be alert to keep track of enemy bullets.

Initially, they might find it a bit difficult to locate opponents, especially from a long distance. However, with time, players will become quite adept at spotting enemies from a distance.

4) Keep an eye out for enemy footprints

The small map on top of the screen shows a tiny area around the gamer's periphery. It is quite useful as it also reveals the footprints of enemies who are nearby.

They should study this map very minutely to decipher the location of opponents, thus improving their reflexes in Free Fire.

5) Practice more and more

Free Fire offers a Training Mode that can be used by gamers to enhance their skills and rake up more and more eliminations.

Users can test their reflexes in this mode and practice regularly to become the best version of themselves.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer