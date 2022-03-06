5 ways to use gloo walls while rushing in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Every game has unique features like the gloo wall grenade in Garena Free Fire MAX. Over time, gloo walls have become an essential part of one's combat game plan, as they come in handy in multiple fighting situations, be it defense or attack.

Using a gloo wall while defending is relatively easy, as the utility has been made to shield the players. One needs to learn tricks like 360° deployment to enhance their defensive capabilities. However, using a gloo wall while rushing is dilemma-inducing.

Garena Free Fire MAX tips: The best ways to use gloo walls while attacking foes (March 2022)

1) Deploy multiple gloo walls in different directions while rushing on an open field

Rushing on an open field is tough as players can get spotted easily. Therefore, it is vital to deploy multiple gloo walls when players are looking to rush in a Free Fire MAX match. The various deployments will create uncertainty regarding the player's exact location in opponents' minds.

2) Create a blockage to trap foes in a building

Block the entry points to trap the enemy inside (Image via YouTube/MRM ALONE)

Some players like to camp and wait for other gamers to walk into the trap. The appropriate way to rush on such campers is to block the entrances of their camping buildings. After blocking the doors, players can then bomb the location with frag grenades to make their opponents more vulnerable and get the kills.

3) Corner the enemies (quite literally)

If players want to advantage from an attacking position in a close-range scuffle, they need to find a way to corner their enemies. If players rush upon enemies near a building, they can use gloo walls to push them towards the walls and corners. Such tricks will allow users to trap their opponents, and one can efficiently finish them off using a gun or grenade.

4) Use a natural cover and deploy the gloo wall when needed

Rushing doesn't mean attacking without brains, as players need to strategize their movement and chances of survival. Therefore, before rushing, players need to observe the enemy's movement and attack them when they are the most vulnerable.

Players should refrain from using gloo walls when observing enemies. However, whenever they decide to rush, they should use gloo walls in the path of their attacks to minimize the damage from opponents' fire.

5) Use gloo walls as obstacles for enemies

Sometimes, opponents tend to escape the scene when players have an advantage after rushing. Players can use gloo walls as obstacles to hinder enemy movement, especially when trying to flee on foot or operating vehicles in a Free Fire MAX match.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

