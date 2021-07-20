50 best Garena Free Fire names for beginners with stylish symbols and fonts

Having achieved loads of incredible feats, Free Fire has become one of the top titles on the Android platform. When creating an account in the game, all users must enter a unique in-game name, otherwise known as an IGN.

Many Free Fire players dream of having a stylish and original name. Some think that it makes them stand out from the crowd, highlighting their presence. Consequently, they are constantly seeking out Free Fire nicknames that include symbols and fonts for their IGNs.

List of stylish names for Free Fire players in a variety of fonts

1) ꧁༺ֆʊռֆɛȶ༻꧂

2) ▒­░SФЯЯФЩ░▒­

3) ᗴᑕᕼᗝx

4) ωคς੮૯ՆคՈძ

5) €ĐǤ€

6) uηκη⊕ωη

7) ɮʀɛǟӄ

8) ΛЛƓƐŁ

9) ░H░e░a░v░e░n░

10) 『C』『o』『l』『d』

11) ƈąɬąƖყʂɬ★

12) ᔕᑭᗩᑕᗴ

13) ★彡[ᴀᴄᴇ]彡★

14) 🆂🅷🅰🅳🅾🆆

15) Ⓡⓔⓜⓐⓘⓝⓢ

16) 🄾🄲🄴🄰🄽

17) 丂卂ᐯ丨ㄖ尺

18) SILΞИCΞ

19) ꅐ░ꋫ░꒓

20) ĆŘΔŴŁƗŇǤ

21) 彡[ꜰᴀʟʟɪɴɢ]彡

22) Ｂｌａｚｅ

23) ᴍᴇᴍᴏʀɪᴇꜱ

24) ßﾚεεd

25) H̶o̶l̶y̶

26) D̷e̷a̷t̷h̷

27) ᏬᏁᏦᏁᎧᏇᏁ

28) ɨռʄɨռɨȶʏ

29) SУMPHФИУ

30) ΛЛɪ௱ΛŁ

31) ⊕ƜƠԼƑ⊕

32) 乡ƓØÐ乡

33) Vҽιɳʂ

34) ĤĔĂŤĤĔŃ

35) ꧁༺ʄǟɖɛɖ༻꧂

36) ▀▄🄷🄴🄻🄻▀▄

37) Ｄｅｍｏｎｓ

38) ɿՈԲɿՈɿ੮ע

39) ΔVΔŁΔŇĆĦ€

40) ×Бцяп×

41) ★†ruš†★

42) ㄈ尺ØØҚƐÐ

43) ƧƬƖƬƇӇЄƧ

44) S͢c͢a͢r͢e͢d͢

45) WᵣₑCK

46) Ⓓⓞⓞⓜⓔⓓ

47) 🅿🅸🅴🅲🅴🆂

48) HₒPₑ

49) ₣ΔƗŇŦ

50) БФИΞ

Also read: Top 5 rarest Free Fire bundles as of July 2021

Changing names in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, you will have to tap on the "Profile Banner" in the top-left corner.

Step 2: Afterwards, click the "Edit" icon. You'll see a "Player Info" box on your screen.

You are required to tap on the "Edit" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Tap on the icon next to the existing nickname; a dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter a new name.

In this step, you should click on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Any name mentioned in the above list can be pasted, and the name can be changed by clicking the "390 Diamonds" option.

You need to enter the name and click the "390 Diamonds" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Users can also press the icon with the name change card if they have one.

Also read: How to get free Applause and Death Glare emotes in Free Fire: New watch-to-win event explained

Edited by Ravi Iyer