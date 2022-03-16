7 best free games like Garena Free Fire with great graphics (March 2022)

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have sensationalized the battle royale genre among mobile games. However, unlike the latter, Garena's offering caters to a larger audience with lower resource requirements. Hence, many low-end device users can download and run it without hassle.

Compatibility issues with lower-end smartphones are also responsible for the underwhelming graphics quality of PUBG Mobile. Players can easily install and run Garena's flagship BR shooter, but to get an immersive and higher-end gaming experience, users need to move on to other alternatives.

Garena Free Fire: Top seven free-to-play BR shooters with better graphics

1) Free Fire MAX

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

The enhanced version of Garena's popular BR title, Free Fire MAX, was launched in September 2021. This variant has features akin to the original game with minimal variations in the in-game design and much better graphics quality that make the game a lot more immersive.

2) PUBG Mobile and its variants

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

PUBG Mobile, like Free Fire, has been wildly popular since its release. Both also feature similar BR modes, but the former boasts superior graphics. Additionally, the game also has far more realistic gameplay.

3) Call of Duty: Mobile

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

Call of Duty has been one of the most renowned FPS franchises of all time. COD Mobile, launched in 2019, aimed at recreating the original PC titles' success.

It has been one of the best mobile games in providing high-end gaming output, judging from the quality of graphics and in-game content. Apart from the high-quality graphics, COD Mobile's content includes maps and weapons from the other famous COD titles.

4) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is another mobile game adaptation from Square Enix's top-rated Final Fantasy series. FFVII: It is unique in in-game features as it offers RPG-like elements. Players can summon monsters for their protection while also using swords with guns on the battlefield.

5) PUBG: New State

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

Another PUBG title on this list, New State, has received mixed reactions from the fans after its initial launch in November 2021. However, the gameplay experience has been fairly improved with subsequent updates, and the average ratings have also been enhanced on application stores.

Apart from the optimizations, New State also offers futuristic graphics that are way better than PUBG Mobile.

6) Farlight 84

Google Play Store link here

Farlight 84 is another free-to-play BR shooter on this list that has a slightly larger download size than Free Fire but significantly better graphics. The game also has magnificent and unique in-game content that features exo-suits and futuristic vehicles alongside the cars to travel on an abandoned island.

Players can also find the style of graphics and weaponry akin to a mix of famous BR shooters like PUBG, Fortnite, and Apex Legends.

7) Apex Legends Mobile

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

The iOS and Android adaptation of Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends is the last entry on this list. Although the title only received a soft launch in ten countries last week, it has impressed many fans. Players can expect the game's global release later this year.

Apex Legends Mobile is also a free-to-play BR shooter like its PC and console counterpart. Although it is a standalone title and does not feature cross-platform play, users can enjoy an exciting futuristic and higher-end battlefield gameplay.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer