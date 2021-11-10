Active Free Fire redeem codes for today (10 November 2021): Rewards Redemption guide

Free Fire players do not often miss out on freebies within the game as they would otherwise have to spend diamonds to get such items. Many look forward to the redeem codes and events for an opportunity to attain cosmetics and more.

Some users consider redeem codes to be better than the events due to the ease of using them. At the same time, many believe it to be the other way around due to the limited usage validity and server restrictions.

Gamers can often use them during special livestreams or when a milestone has been accomplished.

Instructions to use Free Fire redeem codes to get rewards

Readers must note that it is impossible to get the rewards using the Free Fire redeem code if they use guest accounts. This is because it is mandatory to sign-in on the official website while claiming the prizes.

Moreover, due to existing server restrictions, only those playing on the given server will be eligible to obtain the items.

Here are a few active Free Fire redeem codes:

Indonesia server

Code: FF101N59GPA5

Rewards: MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate and Grenade - Pineapple Fizz

Europe

Code: M68TZBSY29R4

Rewards: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Step 1: Visit Free Fire’s official website to utilize the redeem code.

The official website features six options in total (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As specified earlier, you need to log in first before redeeming the code.

It is essential to know that you should not sign in on the fake website, as you might lose access to your ID. In case of any confusion, you can visit the website using this link.

Only code for the given server must be used (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: It is only after signing in can you enter the code. Then press the confirm button. If you attempt to use the code for another region, an error message will appear on your screen.

The developers credit the rewards in 24 hours (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can finally sign in to your Free Fire account and claim the respective rewards through the mail section.

Edited by Ravi Iyer