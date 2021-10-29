Active Free Fire redeem codes for today (29 October 2021): Free mask and weapon loot crate rewards

Players looking for free rewards in Garena Free Fire usually keep an eye out for the events. However, they often have to grind and accomplish the objectives, which is sometimes difficult for newer users.

In such situations, redeem codes are a great alternative to obtaining numerous exclusive rewards.

These codes are released by the developer and need to be redeemed from the official rewards redemption site. However, gamers should be quick to claim them as they often work only for a short duration.

Free Fire redeem codes for today

The Black Rose Rocker (Mask) is only for players on the Indonesia server (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the redeem codes for a particular server that are currently working:

FF10PRF6299F: Black Rose Rocker (Mask) and 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

KC78CMCM8NK2: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate (Europe server)

Note: When it comes to using Free Fire redeem codes, players have specific server limitations, implying that only players from one particular server can get numerous rewards through the redeem code.

Steps to be followed for the use of redeem code

If gamers want to obtain rewards with these redemption codes, they must precisely follow all the instructions provided below:

Step 1: In case of users are playing Free Fire with a guest account, they can begin by binding it to one of the options within the game. They can skip this step if they are not using a guest ID.

Step 2: Next, gamers can visit Free Fire’s redemption website through this URL.

Log in before the redemption (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After reaching the website, they can log in to the website through the platform associated with their ID. The options for signing in are Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.

Only enter the code for your region (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Subsequently, a text field should appear, and users should enter the code for their server. This is essential to remember due to server restrictions.

Step 5: After that, they need to press the confirm button. A message will appear informing users whether the redemption was successful, along with the rewards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 6: Individuals can finally open Fee Fire to obtain rewards from the mail system.

Edited by Ravi Iyer