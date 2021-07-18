Active Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (July 18th): Full list of rewards revealed

Garena never misses out on providing free rewards and items to the Free Fire players. These are usually part of events that are periodically added to the game to keep them engaged. In addition to this, the developers occasionally release redeem codes that can offer many items at no cost.

The latter is considered slightly easier because users must claim these from the given website.

Working Free Fire redeem codes for July 18th, 2021

Numerous weapon loot crate are up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

C23Q2AGP9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

5FBKP6U2A6VD - 4x MP40 – Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

Players can obtain 5x Incubator, 2x Diamond Royale and 2x Weapon Royale vouchers (Image via Free Fire)

5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher

HZRGAHAS5XQY – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

The codes are working and have been tested at the time of writing the article. However, these can expire soon. Consequently, players are advised to claim the rewards as soon as possible.

Note: Each Free Fire redeem code has a given usage restriction in terms of location, i.e., only users of a particular server can take advantage of it. The codes provided above are exclusive to the Europe server. If in case players from other areas attempt to use them, then an error will be displayed.

Procedure to claim rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: You can head to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site through this link.

First simple login using available options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you have landed on the web page, you must sign in using the platform linked to the ID.

Enter one code at a time and then press confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you should paste one code at a time and then press the confirm button. After pressing the button, a dialog box specifying the name of the rewards will appear on the screen.

Step 4: After you have claimed the rewards, you can open Free Fire and head to the mail section to claim them.

Usually, Garena adds the items within a few seconds, but sometimes it can take around 24 hours.

