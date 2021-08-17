Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, Discord link, monthly YouTube income, and stats in August 2021

Most Indian Free Fire players might have heard the name Ajjubhai at least once. The popular content creator is the man behind one of the country’s biggest gaming YouTube channels, Total Gaming. He currently has a humongous subscriber count of 27.2 million with 4.53 billion views combined.

Ajjubhai owns the Total Gaming esports team and boasts over 3 million followers on his Instagram handle, showcasing his popularity.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has 12023 squad games to his name in Free Fire and has clinched 2914 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 24.23%. He has notched 45456 kills at a kill-to-death rate of 4.99.

The YouTuber has come out on top on 347 occasions in the 1777 duo games, equating a win rate ratio of 19.52%. In these matches, he has 7061 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has also secured 87 victories in the 956 solo matches, retaining a win percentage of 9.10%. With 2440 eliminations, he has ensured a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has participated in 347 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 56, leading to a win ratio of 16.13%. He has racked up 1229 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.22.

The renowned content creator has played four duo games and has two Booyahs with a win percentage of 50.00%. He has a K/D ratio of 7.50, eliminations 15 foes.

The internet star has featured in six solo games and has bagged four frags with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Note: Ajjubhai’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing, and they are subject to change.

Discord link

Server of Total Gaming (Image via Discord)

Players can use this link to join Ajjubhai’s Discord server.

Monthly income

Earnings of Ajjubhai (Image via Social Blade)

Ajjubhai's estimated monthly income from his YouTube channel is $84.7K to $1.4 million (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, he runs the Total Gaming channel. At the moment, readers will be able to find a total of 1496 videos. Over the last 30 days, Ajjubhai has gained one million subscribers with 338.923 million views, which is simply unheard of.

He also runs multiple channels, including Total Gaming Live, AJJUBHAI, and TG Highlights.

