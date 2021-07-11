Ajjubhai94's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, YouTube rank, and more

Total Gaming makes Garena Free Fire-related videos on YouTube and is one of the most popular gaming content creators on the Google-owned platform. He is also known by his IGN, i.e., Ajjubhai94.

Presently, his primary YouTube channel boasts a subscriber count of 25.8 million. He has gained 900 thousand subscribers and 262.865 million views over the last 30 days.

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai94 has featured in 11805 squad games and has a win tally of 2887, retaining a win ratio of 24.45%. He has bagged 44463 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.99.

The YouTuber has won 346 of the 1776 duo matches, converting to a win percentage of about 19.48%. In the process, he notched 7057 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The content creator has also appeared in 937 solo games and has come out on top on 87 occasions, leading to a win rate of 9.28%. With 2431 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai94 has competed in 57 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 33 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 57.89%. He has garnered 256 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 10.67.

Meanwhile, he has played 3 duo games and has a single victory, which comes down to a win rate of 33.33%. He killed 11 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings of Ajjubhai94

Ajjubhai94's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Ajjubhai94’s estimated monthly earnings and yearly income are projected between $65.7K - $1.1 million and $788.6K - $12.6 million, respectively.

YouTube and rank

Ajjubhai94 has regularly created videos on the Total Gaming channel for over two and a half years now. He is ranked at the 138th position worldwide when it comes to the number of subscribers.

Clicking here will guide players to the official Total Gaming YouTube channel. Apart from this, Ajjubhai94 also has 3 other channels named Total Gaming Live, AJJUBHAI, and TG Highlights.

