Alpha FF's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Free Fire has managed to attract a massive audience around the world. There has been a gradual influx of players as it emerged as the second most downloaded game in the first half of 2020.

The vast viewership has led to the rise of content creators on numerous platforms. Alpha FF is among the most successful content creators on YouTube, with more than 5.12 million subscribers.

Alpha FF's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 480101976. Alpha FF's stats as of June 29th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Alpha FF has featured in 16809 squad games and has clinched 5489 of these; this approximates a win rate of 32.65%. In this process, he has accumulated 50185 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 4.43.

The content creator has engaged in 3071 duo games and has a winning tally of 423, ensuring a win percentage of 13.77%. With 7866 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Besides this, the streamer has 4200 solo matches to his name and has remained unbeaten in 328 of them, leading to a win rate of 7.80%. He has eliminated 9279 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has 976 Booyahs in 1490 ranked squad games, maintaining a win rate of 65.50%. He has notched 7355 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 14.31.

The YouTuber has participated in eight duo matches and has 29 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.63.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

His estimated earnings according to Social Blade

Alpha FF's monthly earnings are approximately $8K to $127.4K from his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, his estimated annual income is around $95.5K to $1.5M.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Alpha FF's YouTube channel dates back to November 2019, and since then, there has been no looking back for him. At the moment, he has 444 videos with over 618.146 million views combined.

He has gained 50K subscribers and 31.84 million views in the last 30 days. This link will take the players to Alpha FF's official YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Here are Alpha FF's social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

