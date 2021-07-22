Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs M8N: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is an Indian Free Fire content creator who runs a YouTube channel called “Desi Gamers.” He is incredibly popular and has over 10.8 million subscribers on the channel, with a total of 1.46 billion views combined.

M8N is another prominent YouTuber who makes videos related to Free Fire. He hails from the Middle East and has 6.52 million subscribers on his channel.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has competed in 8605 squad games so far and has secured 2356 victories, boasting a win rate of 27.37%. With a K/D ratio of 3.62, he has 22598 kills in these matches.

The content creator has also played 4603 duo matches and has 778 victories to his name, making his win rate 16.90%. He racked up 12267 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

Amitbhai has participated in 3534 solo games and has triumphed in 293 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.29%. He has 8145 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.51.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has featured in 99 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 34 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 34.34%. He has 339 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.22 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 38 ranked duo games and has 7 Booyahs to his name, which translates to a win rate of 18.42%. He killed 127 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Amitbhai has participated in 15 ranked solo matches and has secured 3 wins, making his win rate 20.00%. He bagged 62 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.17 in this mode.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire

M8N has contested 17060 squad matches in Free Fire and has emerged victorious on 1745 occasions, making his win rate 10.22%. With a K/D ratio of 3.16, he has 48417 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber has also played 3222 duo games and has secured 832 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 25.82%. He racked up 12634 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.29 in this mode.

M8N has competed in 1342 solo matches and has 232 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 17.28%. He has 4498 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.05.

Ranked stats

M8N’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

M8N has featured in 248 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 22 victories, translating to a win rate of 8.87%. He has 644 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.85 in this mode.

The content creator has 11 wins in the 28 ranked duo matches he has played, maintaining a win rate of 39.28%. He has 136 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.00.

M8N has also played 4 ranked solo games but did not register a win. He has 25 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 6.25 in this mode.

Comparison

Amitbhai has better stats than M8N in the lifetime squad mode. Meanwhile, M8N has the edge in the lifetime solo and duo modes.

M8N has a higher win rate and K/D ratio than Amitbhai in the ranked duo games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has the upper hand.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as M8N has not played enough matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh