Ankush FF's Free Fire ID number, stats, subscribers rank, earnings, and more

Ankush FF is a well-known figure in the Free Fire community. He creates content related to various aspects of the game on YouTube.

The Indian player started a new channel on the video-sharing platform a few months ago and already has over a million subscribers.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF’s lifetime stats

Ankush FF has played 24188 squad games and has 10636 victories to his name, making his win rate 43.97%. He has 90947 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.71.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3275 matches and has won on 1298 occasions, translating to a win rate of 39.63%. He bagged 12529 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.34 in this mode.

Ankush FF has also played 940 solo games and has triumphed in 124 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.19%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 2616 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF’s ranked stats

Ankush FF has played 107 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 61 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 57.00%. He racked up 550 kills at a K/D ratio of 11.96 in this mode.

Ankush FF hasn't played any ranked solo or duo games this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Ankush FF's earnings

Ankush FF’s earnings on YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Ankush FF’s earnings from his YouTube channel are in the range of $2.5K and $40.3K, according to Social Blade. His yearly income, on the other hand, is estimated to be between $30.2K and $483.3K.

Ankush FF’s YouTube channel and subscribers rank

As mentioned previously, Ankush FF recently started a new channel. The first video on the channel was posted in April 2021.

The channel currently has 39 videos, with 1.18 million subscribers and 30.41 million combined views. In the last 30 days, it has gained 170k subscribers and 10.06 million views.

In terms of subscribers, Ankush FF's channel is ranked at the 22527th position in India.

Readers can tap on this link to visit Ankush FF’s YouTube channel.

