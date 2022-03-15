Are the Free Fire redeem code generators fake or real? (March 2022)

Players should spend hefty amounts of diamonds to procure most of the collectibles in Garena Free Fire. Hence, it makes sense when players go out of their way to claim free in-game rewards. Such prizes are either grindable via tasks or available via redemption.

Free-to-claim rewards are the reason behind the immense popularity of redeem codes among Free Fire fans. Users who want to get their hands on the redemption codes can find many in Sportskeeda's "Redeem Code" section. This section has codes for specific regions and servers.

However, many websites and apps peddle dubious claims of generating redemption codes. Many sites also feature keywords like "100% working," "generate redeem codes," etc. Today's article will discuss more regarding such Free Fire redeem code generators.

Garena Free Fire redemption code generators are misleading and do not work

Players should paste redemption codes on the official website (Image via Garena)

Players often receive the majority of official redemption codes courtesy of live streams, while developers reveal some on special occasions. Certain codes only work for a specific server, so fans from other regions cannot redeem rewards.

It is clear that redeem codes are exclusively generated by the developers, and due to the same reason, no one, including any person, website, or organization but the developers, can generate redeem codes, especially without Garena's authorization.

One can spot various fake redeem code generators in the Play Store (Image via Google Play)

Therefore, players can consider the claims of generating redeem codes from any third-party website to be fake. Some other websites list made-up redemption codes that will never work.

The websites and apps claiming to be a redeem code generator also feature an excess of ad pop-ups and malware. In addition, apps also for users' data, among other details, for the code's generation.

Players should refrain from using redeem code generator tools or websites to avoid coming across any malware or safety of the sensitive data. Players can use the "Redeem Code" section as mentioned above.

They can quickly sign in (with the account attached to the user ID) and paste the code on Garena's redemption site. However, there are a few points that users should remember whenever they are using a Free Fire redemption code:

The redemption code has 12 characters (numbers and capital letters).

After redeeming the codes, the prizes will automatically become visible in the vault or inventory. In the case of gold or diamond rewards, the amount will reflect in the wallets.

All redemption codes have an expiry date, and players cannot redeem them beyond that period.

Before redeeming any reward, if players are using a guest account, they should bind their guest accounts to Facebook or VK.

