B2K's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and more stats in August 2021

B2K (Born2Kill), a player on the Middle East server, has made quite a name for himself in the Free Fire community. He is known for his exciting gameplay videos on YouTube.

His main channel, Born2Kill, has gained 170k subscribers and 12 million views in the last 30 days.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047. His stats as of August 9, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

B2K’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena Free Fire)

B2K has competed in 9113 squad matches and has triumphed on 1605 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.61%. He eliminated 52692 opponents at a K/D ratio of 7.02 in this mode. He also secured 17293 headshots, making his headshot rate 32.82%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 3096 duo games and has secured 506 victories, resulting in a win rate of 16.34%. He has 14570 frags and 5159 headshots in these matches. His K/D ratio is 5.63, while his headshot rate stands at 35.41%

B2K has played 1409 solo matches and has emerged victorious 173 times, maintaining a win rate of 12.27%. He bagged 4650 kills and 1503 headshots in this mode. He also has a K/D ratio of 3.76 and a headshot rate of 32.32%.

Ranked stats

B2K’s ranked stats (Image via Garena Free Fire)

B2K has featured in 36 ranked squad games this season and has won 12 of them, resulting in a win rate of 33.33%. He racked up 366 kills at a K/D ratio of 15.25 in this mode. He also has 176 headshots in these matches, with a headshot rate of 48.09%.

The content creator has also played 25 ranked duo matches and has registered 7 Booyahs, making his win rate 28%. He has 213 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 11.83. With 96 headshots to his name, he has a headshot rate of 45.07% in this mode.

B2K is yet to play a ranked solo match in the current season.

Note: B2K's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as he plays more games.

B2K's YouTube channel

The Born2Kill YouTube channel is run by two brothers, Moez and Walid. The first video on the channel was released in May 2019.

The channel currently has a massive subscriber count of 7.85 million, along with 498 million combined views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh