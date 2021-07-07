B2K's Free Fire ID number, stats, subscribers rank, earnings, and more

Born2Kill, otherwise known as B2K, is one of the biggest Free Fire content creators from the Middle East region.

His primary YouTube channel (Born2Kill) currently has a subscriber count of 7.66 million. In the last 30 days, the channel has garnered 210k subscribers and 14.20 million views.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

B2K’s lifetime stats

B2K’s lifetime stats

B2K has played 9077 squad games and has secured 1593 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.54%. He bagged 52326 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.99 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 499 of the 3071 duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 16.24%. With 14357 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.58.

B2K has also played 1409 solo games and has triumphed in 173 of them, making his win rate 12.27%. He killed 4650 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.76 in this mode.

Also read: Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more details in July 2021

B2K’s ranked stats

B2K’s ranked stats

B2K is yet to play a match in the current ranked season of Free Fire's Battle Royale mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

B2K’s earnings

B2K’s earnings from his main YouTube channel

B2K’s monthly earnings from his primary YouTube channel (Born2Kill) are in the range of $3.6K and $56.8K. His estimated yearly earnings, on the other hand, are said to be between $42.6K and $682K.

Also read: 3 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for Season 38 Elite Pass

Born2Kill’s YouTube channel and subscribers rank

B2K runs many YouTube channels, namely Born2Kill, B2K, B2K Shorts, and B2K Highlights. They have 7.66 million, 1.18 million, 271k, and 55.4k subscribers, respectively.

According to Social Blade, B2K’s subscriber rank is 1466th.

Also read: Top 3 tips for gloo walls in Free Fire for maximum benefits

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh