Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, real name, and Discord server details

Badge 99 is a gaming content creator who posts a wide variety of Free Fire videos on YouTube. He creates videos related to gameplay, in-game events, and much more.

At the time of writing, Badge 99 boasts a massive subscriber count of 7.32 million on YouTube. He also has 400k followers on Instagram.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, guild, real name, and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081, and his real name is Bharat. The name of his guild is HAWK EYE • 01, and its ID is 60740304.

Given below are Badge 99’s stats as of today (17 August 2021):

Lifetime stats

Badge 99’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has competed in 8719 squad games and has registered 1519 victories, resulting in a win rate of 17.42%. He has 23995 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

The YouTuber has also played 2009 duo matches and has triumphed on 187 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 9.30%. With 4350 frags in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Badge 99 has featured in 1151 solo games and has 84 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 7.29%. He bagged 2848 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has participated in 196 ranked squad matches this season and has won on 42 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.42%. He has killed 899 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.84 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 2 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a kill or a win.

Badge 99 has engaged in 3 ranked solo matches and has 15 kills to his name. He boasts a K/D ratio of 5.00 in this mode.

Badge 99’s Discord server

Badge 99’s Discord server (Image via Discord)

Readers can join Badge 99’s Discord server by clicking on this link.

Badge 99’s YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Badge 99 creates a variety of content related to Garena Free Fire. There are currently 353 videos on his YouTube channel, with 826 million views combined. The most popular video has 21 million views at the moment.

According to Social Blade, Badge 99 has collected 410k subscribers and 74.44 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

