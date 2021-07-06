Badge 99's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more details in July 2021

In the past few years, content creation around Free Fire has grown immensely and has been picked up by plenty of players. As one of India's most popular and successful Free Fire YouTubers, Badge 99 has gained enormous fame and success.

He regularly uploads gameplay videos and other similar content, garnering a subscriber count of over 6.59 million. A year back, he was at around 260K subscribers, witnessing a rise of over 2400%.

Badge 99's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats of Badge 99

All-time stats

Badge 99 has appeared in 8528 squad matches and has a win tally of 1477, retaining a win percentage of 17.31%. He has accumulated 23103 kills, having a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The internet star has featured in 2007 duo games and has come out on top on 187 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 9.31%. In the process, he has 4350 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The YouTuber has competed in 1145 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 84 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 7.33%. With 2822 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Ranked stats of Badge 99

Stats of Badge 99 in current ranked season

In the current ranked season, which began on July 2nd, the streamer has played only a single squad match, killing seven opponents.

He is yet to appear in a ranked solo or duo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Yearly and monthly income of Badge 99

Badge 99's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the estimated monthly income of Badge 99 from his YouTube channel is projected to be around $21.6K to $344.9K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings are between $258.6K and $4.1 million.

YouTube channel of Badge 99

Badge 99 currently has 328 videos with 706 million views combined on his YouTube channel. Within the time span of the last 30 days, the creator has gained 510K subscribers and 86.21 million views.

This link will take the fans to Badge 99's YouTube channel.

