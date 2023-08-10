5 best features in Free Fire OB41 update

Free Fire’s OB41 update is finally here, along with some amazing features, enhancing the gaming experience of thousands of FF players. Gamers have kept an eye out for this update from the beginning of last month’s Advance Server. The OB41 is the fourth major update the developers have brought this year. It has introduced some mammoth changes in Free Fire's ranking, maps, characters and new modes.

You can install the new version through the digital stores of Android and iOS devices. This article looks at the top features that have been introduced and will surely boost the gaming experience and the popularity of Free Fire Max.

Nano Vest, Cyber Airdrop, and 3 more exciting features introuduced in Free Fire OB41 update

1) Nano Vest

The Nano Vest is one of the most unbelievable updates Garena has introduced in OB41. Unlike the standard vest, the Nano Vest has its own HP count, displayed in the blue line above your HP bar; only after finishing the Nano Vest's HP will the enemy’s attacks damage your health. But, the vest’s specialities do not end there, you can even restore its HP by recharging by Nano Charger.

Though some players have already labelled it as an overpowering defence mechanism, it can significantly help in protection against foes’ attacks.

2) Cyber Airdrop

The Cyber Airdrop will certainly affect your gameplay in CS matches for good. Capturing them not only gets you better loot than the other regular airdrops, but also rewards you with Cyber Points, which can help purchase powerful items. However, Cyber Airdrops will appear only in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of the CS matches.

Now, to unlock these airdrops, you must capture them for 10-12 seconds. The Cyber Airdrops will be transparent at the beginning of the round, but will become accessible upon materializing. While being transparent, you cannot use them as cover as they will not stop bullets from passing through them. Unlocking the Cyber Airdrops will reward you with one Cyber Point when captured in the third or fourth round; in the fifth round, the reward will be increased to two Cyber Points.

3) New in-match Quest: Defense Arsenal

Free Fire has spiced up its BR modes by introducing surprising in-match quests. Matches that activate these will not need arsenal keys to open their Loot Houses. Instead, you will need to stay under a specific range of your Loot House to unlock it. Moreover, having multiple teammates under the capturing range will open the Loot House even faster.

Keep in mind, while you are under the capturing range, there should be no enemy around or inside the region; the Loot House will not open unless there is a last man standing. The Arsenal, when captured, also initiates a scan that alarms you on detecting an opponent.

Play the BR mode of Free Fire to get a chance to encounter this new OB41 feature.

4) Zombie Hunt Mode

The old Zombie Hunt mode has been redesigned, introducing new maps, bosses, the Double Evil mode, and the Revival Token, which you can use to revive yourself or your teammate when knocked down. You can also adjust the difficulty level between Easy, Normal, and Hard.

In the Double Evil offering, you will face two bosses, which can be an extremely thrilling experience. The mode also allows you to gain more Talent Points to increase your abilities in the Zombie Hunt.

5) Characters

The Free Fire OB41 update has introduced a new character and also reworked some old ones. Suzy, a bounty assassin, is a fresh addition to Free Fire Max's roster. She can mark your enemy and put a bounty on them. In other words, killing her marked enemy will get you 200 in-game currency: if killed by your teammates, they will get 100 in-game currency.

Meanwhile, Antonio has been reworked in the update, which gives you 40 extra shield points at the beginning of the match. Another character, Shani, will now provide 50 shield points to you and your teammates within 10 meters when her skill is activated.

