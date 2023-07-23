5 best Free Fire guns used by pro players

While Garena Free Fire offers numerous guns with better stats, they are rarely seen in players' hands, since they are only available in airdrops. A pro player, despite this deficit, can make the most out of the guns available. Experienced and skilled hands also know the best attachments, techniques, and circumstances under which a particular gun serves best.

Along with these additions, gun skins also enhance their performance. In this article, we will look at the guns that pro players prefer on the battleground.

Woodpecker, M82B, and three other guns used by pro players in Free Fire

1) Woodpecker

Damage: 85

85 Rate of Fire: 39

39 Range: 63

63 Reload Speed: 48

48 Magazine: 12

12 Accuracy: 69

69 Movement speed: 62

62 Armor Penetration: 75

Pro players of Free Fire extensively use the M21 Woodpecker, which falls under the marksman category. It uses AR ammo, has high armor penetration capacity, and is known to be accurate and lethal. It is a one-tap gun that comes with an attached scope.

2) M1187

Range: 14

14 Movement Speed : 78

: 78 Rate of Fire: 40

40 Reload Speed : 55

: 55 Accuracy: 10

10 Armor Penetration: 28

Shotguns are the dominator of close-range combat. Where rifles require perfect aiming while handling their recoils, shotguns need good positioning and timing. M1187 has sheer damage output of 100, which means two good shots can add a kill to your name, making M1187 one of the most preferable weapons when the enemy is at arm’s length. The only downside is its tiny magazine that accommodates only two bullets.

However, pro players with great experience and aggression use this weapon. Beginners can avoid it if they want, as precision is something you perfect with time. However, there's no harm in attempting.

3) MAG-7

Damage: 89

89 Range: 15

15 Movement speed: 62

62 Rate of Fire: 53

53 Reload speed: 55

55 Accuracy: 10

Another shotgun that is famous among the experienced players of Free Fire is MAG-7. The astonishing attributes of this weapon make it more reliable than other shotguns in the game. It has mid-range power, a high fire rate, and an amazing mag capacity of eight. Pro players often consider it one of the most overpowered guns in Free Fire. It can even help you when stuck in 1v4 situations.

Between M1187 and MAG-7, it would be impossible to say which one is better, as pro players often appear using both. However, you can choose them after figuring out the specialties of these shotguns that correspond with your style of play.

4) M82B

Damage: 90

90 Rate of Fire: 27

27 Range: 85

85 Reload Speed: 41

41 Magazine: 8

8 Accuracy: 90

90 Movement speed: 55

55 Armor penetration: 67

A good sniper knows the value of stability and accuracy in SRs. That makes M82B a sniper rifle famous among pro players in getting Booyah. In the hands of skilled snipers, this gun becomes a monster.

You can only attach a silencer to this weapon, as it comes with a pre-attached scope and does not need further attachments. M82B is an anti-vehicle sniper rifle that gives additional damage to vehicles and holds the power to penetrate gloo walls.

5) Scar

Damage: 53

53 Range: 60

60 Magazine: 30

30 Rate of Fire: 61

61 Reload Speed: 41

41 Accuracy: 42

One of the most loved guns in Free Fire is Scar. It works excellently in mid to long-range combat with low recoil, which facilitates pro players to take more drag headshots. With level three attachments, this gun defines the perfect rifle that gives decent damage, range, movement speed, rate of fire, accuracy, and reload speed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.