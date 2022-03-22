Best Free Fire MAX character bundles for Indian server in March 2022

The majority of in-game accessories aim to enhance the players' combat capabilities in Garena Free Fire MAX. Still, some collectibles are among the most sought-after despite having zero tactical advantage. Such in-game items include emotes and character bundles.

Users can get both bundles and emotes via the store using diamonds. Emotes are usually not that impressive, while character bundles have boast-worthy looks. Gamers can also acquire character bundles via the Lucky Royale or special events, and the only requirement is enough diamonds.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The most impressive character outfit sets to acquire in March 2022

1) Aurous Ascension

Cost: 899 diamonds

Components

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Individuals can easily consider Aurous Ascension one of the coolest bundles available in Free Fire MAX in March 2022. It has an impressive design that includes a golden dragon on a black outfit set.

Aurous Ascension also features shades with a golden frame, grey boots with red laces, and a black beanie.

2) Neolithic

Cost: 899 diamonds

Components

Neolithic (Top)

Neolithic (Bottom)

Neolithic (Shoes)

Neolithic (Mask)

Traditional tribal outfits have always had an ability to intrigue everyone with their intricate design and uniqueness. Free Fire MAX's Neolithic bundle replicates the same traditional tribal design that players can consider buying this month.

Apart from the Neolithic bundle, the game also has a similar traditional outfit set with the name of Paleolithic.

3) Front Line

Cost: 899 diamonds

Components

Front Line (Top)

Front Line (Bottom)

Front Line (Shoes)

Front Line (Mask)

Users often come across character bundles with sci-fi or futuristic themes. Front Line is one such bundle that flaunts a Winter Soldier-like design.

The top section of the bundle showcases a mechanical left arm, while the thermal glasses make them look unique. In addition to that, the bundle's neon-blue design layer over black outfits looks terrific.

4) Street Boy

Cost: 1499 diamonds

Constituents

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Only a rare amount of collectibles in Free Fire MAX boast a weird yet impressive design, and the Street Boy bundle is one of them. This outfit set blends the looks of a bandit with a hipster and employs multiple colors.

Despite the impressive design of outfits, the shoes are the highlight of the bundle due to their wheel-like VFX.

5) Goldom Ghost bundle

Cost: Not specified but can cost thousands of diamonds

Components

Goldom Ghost (Top)

Goldom Ghost (Bottom)

Goldom Ghost (Shoes)

Goldom Ghost (Head)

Goldom Ghost (Mask)

Ancient Haunters is the name of the game's current Incubator, which will go offline after 9 April. Like any other Incubator, it has also brought an impressive series of collectibles:

Goldom Ghost Bundle

Mercure Wraith Bundle

Titanium Phantom Bundle

Iron Fiend Bundle

Players can procure all four impressive bundles by spinning and collecting the required materials. Among these four bundles, the Goldom Ghost outfit set is the most attractive and expensive option, and it is a gold-colored mystical outfit set that showcases some golden fiery VFX.

However, users should note that participating in Incubators will cost dearly in terms of diamonds. Therefore, they should avoid the same if they don't have enough money in their accounts.

Edited by Ravi Iyer