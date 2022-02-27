Best Free Fire MAX character combinations for Chrono (2022)

Chrono has remained one of the most popular characters in Free Fire MAX, despite numerous nerfs being applied to him. His fantastic skill, Time Turner, is potent and is frequently employed by esports players and at the higher tiers.

Upon activation, an impenetrable force field is created that blocks 800 damage. Users will be unable to attack outside enemies from within the field. The effects last for 4 seconds, and then a 180-second cooldown is applied.

Furthermore, as a result of Chrono’s widespread popularity, many people are looking for character combinations that include him.

Note: The combinations are based on the writer’s opinion, and the abilities mentioned below are at the lowest level possible for each character in Free Fire MAX.

Top 3 character combinations for Chrono in Free Fire MAX (2022)

3) Chrono + Alvaro + Moco + Hayato

This is a pretty balanced combo (Image via Garena)

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Alvaro’s ability is also widely used by many players, and it enhances the damage from explosive weapons by 10% while also increasing the overall damage range by 7%.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Enemies shot by players get tagged for 2 seconds, and the information regarding their location gets shared with teammates.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato’s Bushido increases the armor penetration of players by 7.5% with every 10% reduction in their maximum health.

2) Chrono + Luqueta + Shirou + Maro

Users can also try this combination with Chrono (Image via Garena)

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta’s unique skill in Free Fire MAX increases the max HP by 10, up to 50 with every kill.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

If users have Shirou equipped and are hit by an enemy who is within 80 meters, the character’s ability will tag the said attacker for 6 seconds. The first shot on that foe will deal 50% additional armor penetration. There’s a 25-second cooldown duration.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro’s Falcon Fervor will lead to an increase in damage with the rise in the distance, up to 5%. Also, the damage to marked enemies surges by 1%.

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Otho

This is probably the best combo for all players (Image via Garena)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota is great for aggressive play in Free Fire as his ability restores health whenever users hit an enemy using a gun. Additionally, if they take down an adversary, 10% of health is restored.

Jai: Raging Reload

After knocking down an enemy, Jai’s Raging Reload replenishes a weapon's magazine by 30% of its max capacity (works only with AR, SG, SMG, and Pistol).

Otho: Memory Mist

When users eliminate an enemy, the positions of other enemies within 25 meters of the elimination spot are revealed. Moreover, the information regarding their locations is shared with teammates as well.

