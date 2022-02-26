Best Free Fire MAX emotes like LOL in February 2022

Emotes in Garena Free Fire MAX boasts a massive fanbase like many other collectibles. Players can find an abundance of emotes available via the in-game store and events. Therefore, one can purchase their desired collectible and flex in the waiting lobbies and matches.

Some emote like "LOL" are among the most sought-after items in Free Fire MAX. The emote's popularity can be attributed to its featuring in funny YouTube video compilations. Users can also acquire it using 399 diamonds from the in-game store, which makes it quite accessible.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Listing the emotes like "LOL" (February 2022)

The following section will list the five best emotes like LOL:

1) Threaten

$3

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

Animation: The character makes a throat-cutting gesture.

Like "LOL," "Threaten" emote is pretty appropriate if users want to taunt their opponents. One can hit the emote button whenever an enemy gets downed on the battlefield.

2) Shimmy

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Envy me, but you can't be me."

Animation: The character performs a shimmy dance by continuously moving their upper body (primarily shoulders) horizontally.

Shimmy emote features impressive dance moves and looks quite funny that one can use in their video compilations. Hence, one can purchase Shimmy for its fun factor.

3) Bhangra

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Let's get some energy going."

Animation: The character showcases the famous Punjabi folk dance, Bhangra.

Bhangra is considered an energetic and celebratory dance that amplifies the audience's energy. Therefore Free Fire MAX's Bhangra is an excellent emote for victories or enemy kills.

4) Moon Flip

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Animation: The character executes a fantastic and perfect diagonal somersault.

Moonflip is also quite popular in Free Fire MAX due to the style factor it brings. The Somersault emote is among the best options available in the store that players can acquire instead of LOL.

5) Kongfu

Price - 399 diamonds

Description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

Animation: The character showcases some clean nunchuck moves like the legendary Bruce Lee.

Players who love martial arts like Kung Fu should go for Kongfu emote. One can flaunt some impressive moves in a match or make some funny compilations using the same.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha