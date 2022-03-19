×
Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for auto headshot (March 2022)

What should be ideal sensitivity settings to execute headshots frequently? (Image via Garena)
Ashim
ANALYST
Modified Mar 19, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Feature

In-game settings are equally crucial as a gameplay strategy in a BR shooter like Garena Free Fire MAX. Settings often affect a player's movement skills and ability to use weapons.

Therefore, an optimal system adjustment will allow users to get the maximum benefit. One can tweak the display settings, sensitivity, and HUD. Headshots are among the best ways to get a kill. Players can execute their foes readily in the most satisfying way possible.

Practice and sensitivity adjustments become essential for users to hit headshots frequently during a match. An optimized sensitivity will allow users to control the aim and recoil efficiently.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The most suitable sensitivity adjustments to enhance the headshot frequency

Suitable sensitivity settings for an auto headshot (Image via Garena)
Players need to enhance the movement of their crosshairs while aiming. Therefore, they should improve the sensitivity of each option available in the settings menu.

Players can use the following adjustments:

  • General: 96 - 100
  • Red Dot: 92 - 9-96
  • 2x Scope: 86 - 90
  • 4x Scope: 64 - 69
  • Sniper Scope: 58 - 62
  • Free Look: 77 - 81

Higher sensitivity also makes it pretty challenging to control the recoil. Therefore, players can keep the initial settings higher but keep the 4x and Sniper at a more manageable level.

Players should note that these settings are helpful when they use the training ground to test them. They can try out different weapons to understand the recoil patterns.

Training mode becomes essential for the users (Image via Garena)
Practicing in the training mode and grinding hard in the matches of Free Fire MAX will help players perfect their game. Moreover, players will be able to hit headshots more frequently.

HUD layout should be personalized (Image via Garena)
Apart from adjusting the sensitivity, players can tweak the game's HUD layout. Free Fire MAX allows users to remove unnecessary buttons while changing the placement of keys as per one's grip.

Players should also remember that mastering skills in a game like Free Fire MAX can take time. Hence, they have to be patient while practicing in the game.

One should avoid using any headshot hacks (aimbots) to ease down the difficulty in the game. Use of any headshot hack mod can result in permanent account suspensions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
