Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity and tips to hit consistent headshots

Getting better at Free Fire MAX is a common goal many users strive for. Primarily, they are interested in enhancing their gameplay to climb the ranks and compete with the most skilled players.

The ability to hit headshots is one of the main factors that all such individuals must focus on. Essentially, several things will affect the overall aim of gamers inside the battle royale title, with the sensitivity settings being among the most important.

They can hit more headshots and take down opponents more efficiently if they have the most optimal sensitivity settings. In the following sections, we’ll look at the recommended sensitivity ranges alongside tips to hit headshots.

Note: The sensitivity choice in Free Fire MAX is subjective, and the ones listed below represent the writer’s opinion. The preferences of the users may vary.

Best sensitivity to use in Free Fire MAX

Here are the recommended sensitivity settings to use in the game (Image via Garena)

It is generally suggested to keep the sensitivity on the higher end of the spectrum for headshots. This will make it easier for them to flick the crosshairs on the enemy’s head.

Listed below are the recommended sensitivity settings that players can apply within the battle royale title:

General: 95 – 100

Red Dot: 90 – 100

2x Scope: 90 – 100

4x Scope: 85 – 95

Sniper Scope: 75 – 85

Free Look: 85 – 95

Note : These ranges aren’t set in stone, and gamers can alter them based on their preferences.

Another essential thing to note is that users wouldn’t immediately adjust to these sensitivity settings and that it could take some time. However, once they get accustomed, they will surely be able to improve their aim and take down enemies easier.

How to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX

Follow the procedures outlined below to change the sensitivity settings within Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First, boot up Free Fire MAX on your device and tap on the settings icon as shown in the image below:

Click on this icon to visit the settings section in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Different settings will appear on the screen, and you may tap on the "Sensitivity" tab.

You may now change the required sensitivity settings (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The sensitivity settings will emerge, and you may now change the required ones. This will complete the process of changing the settings.

Tips for hitting more headshots

The following tips will aid users in the process of hitting headshots in Free Fire MAX:

1) Practice: It is crucial to get plenty of practice if you want to become consistent in the game regarding landing headshots. Accordingly, gamers can head to the training range whenever they wish to continue honing their aim.

2) Crosshair Placement: Crosshair placement is also necessary for hitting headshots. They must essentially position themselves around the head height of their opponents to increase the likelihood of their shots striking their heads. This will make things easier for them.

3) Comfortable HUD: A comfortable HUD will benefit players the most. They should adjust them according to their device, giving them more control over their character and aim.

Apart from these tips, individuals can learn tricks like drag headshots in Free Fire MAX to improve.

Poll : 0 votes