Best Free Fire MAX settings for accuracy and aiming (February 2022)

Free Fire MAX has been pretty popular ever since it was launched globally. The game has already registered over 100 million downloads in the Google Play Store. The numbers in India have also seen an upsurge since the Free Fire ban in the country.

The game has welcomed many players, who have also upscaled the in-game competition. Therefore, if a user doesn't have better aim, movement, and accuracy, they can't maximize their in-game ranks and receive the subsequent rewards.

One can enhance the skill-set by employing the in-game training mode, but players can also tweak the Free Fire MAX settings to assist themselves.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The essential settings for accuracy and aiming (February 2022)

One can use the training mode after making the adjustments (Image via Garena)

There are three settings in Free Fire MAX that affect the performance during a match. These settings are related to the display, sensitivity, and controls' layout. Among them, sensitivity and Controls' settings are those that users can employ to their benefit.

Display settings will only be helpful if players face any issues related to frame rate and lagging. In that case, gamers should choose the lowest possible Display settings, and they can set them to the highest possible adjustment if their phone allows.

For the controls' layout and sensitivity tweaks, readers should not skip the following section:

1) Controls

HUD layout should be adjusted as per one's comfort (Image via Garena)

Players need to adjust the HUD layout to benefit from their grip to hold the phone. One should place the fire buttons and other keys near the fingers and thumbs for better comfort.

A HUD layout cannot be generalized since every player has a unique grip. However, gamers should not copy-paste a popular layout of professional players and YouTubers; instead, one can use their guidance.

A layout also depends upon the playstyle of gamers as a two-finger setting suits the role of aggressor, while a three-finger claw grip is essential for a more balanced approach.

One should also disable the unnecessary buttons from their personalized layout, which will help users get better control over their in-game characters. Players can use Garena Free Fire MAX's training mode to practice the new layout.

2) Sensitivity

Enter Sensitivity adjustments are crucial (Image via Garena)

After controls, sensitivity is also a crucial aspect that provides players a better command over one's character. Players can adjust the sensitivity as follows to maximize their advantage:

General: 96-100 Red Dot: 93-97 2x Scope: 83-87 4x Scope: 54-58 Sniper Scope: 48-52 Free Look: 78-82

Gamers should set the first three sensitivities higher to enable a better movement with or without scope. They should lower the next two scope sensitivities significantly to minimize the instability while aiming. The last setting is optional, and one can adjust as per their preference.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen