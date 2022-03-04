Best Free Fire MAX Top up events and rewards released in 2022 so far

Top-up events are added to Free Fire MAX continuously, and they provide players with a variety of premium items as rewards. These events require users to buy a specific number of diamonds inside the game to qualify for special incentives.

The game’s community gets pretty excited whenever new top-up events are introduced. Throughout 2022, there have been tons of different ones, keeping players interested in purchasing the in-game currency.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion.

3 best top-up events in Free Fire MAX (2022)

3) Flash (pet)

Garena added an event for the new pet a few weeks ago on 15 February, and it ran until yesterday, i.e., 3 March. Users had the opportunity to acquire the Flash pet, alongside two of its skins and a pet action for entirely no cost.

They had to complete the following specifics to acquire the items:

Flash pet – Complete top-up of 100 diamonds

– Complete top-up of 100 diamonds Pet Skin: Cyber Flash – Complete top-up of 300 diamonds

– Complete top-up of 300 diamonds Pet Skin: Festive Flash and Show off (action) – Complete top-up of 300 diamonds

This event was a great option for gamers since the pet was available after a purchase of 100 diamonds,

2) Gloo Wall – Aurora Core

Gloo Walls are in high demand by the Free Fire MAX community, and users go to great lengths to acquire exclusive ones. During the Squad Beatz celebrations within the battle royale title, an event titled Squad Beatz Top-Up provided players with Gloo Wall – Aurora Core.

Additionally, there was also a legendary motorbike skin up for grabs. Here are the exact specifics that users had to accomplish:

Motor Bike - Purple Rev : Complete top-up of 100 diamonds

: Complete top-up of 100 diamonds Gloo wall - Aurora Core: Complete top-up of 300 diamonds

1) Shattered Reality (emote)

Emotes are another rare commodity in Free Fire MAX, and they are typically used by players during matches to communicate or taunt adversaries after conquering them. There are many one-of-a-kind ones available at the in-game shop, but they are usually pricey. As a result, very few people want to obtain emotes through such means and wait for events.

Around two months ago, the legendary Shattered Reality emote was a part of the New Age Top-Up between 4 January and 9 January.

Ironthrasher Backpack – Complete top-up of 100 diamonds

– Complete top-up of 100 diamonds Motorbike – Ice Blossom – Complete top-up of 300 diamonds

– Complete top-up of 300 diamonds Shattered Reality – Complete top-up of 500 diamonds

Apart from this, there have been several other exciting events, offering unique rewards to players.

