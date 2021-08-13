Best Free Fire sensitivity for beginners to land more headshots

Headshots are one of the finest and most satisfying ways to score kills in games like Free Fire. However, the execution of headshots is pretty tough when players are new to the game.

In the beginning, everyone finds it difficult to get familiar with the HUD layout and find suitable sensitivity settings. However, both are crucial for better results in Free Fire's matches.

One can tweak their sensitivity to ease the swiping discomfort that hinders smooth movement. The altered Free Fire sensitivity aids in the improvement of in-game aiming and hence, creates better headshot opportunities.

Sensitivity in Free Fire: Ideal settings to hit more headshots

Ideal sensitivity settings for headshots (Image via Free Fire)

Players should take a look at their HUD settings before they attempt to change their sensitivity settings. They can customize their HUD to suit a grip that will contribute towards better finger and claw movement. Once the control’s layout has been adjusted, players can tweak their sensitivity.

For sensitivity, gamers should keep in mind the ease of swiping while using ADS or hip fire. Users should set general and lower scope (Red Dot and 2X) sensitivities higher because the zooming power is low, and the swipe movement with low zoom capability becomes sluggish.

Higher scopes (4X and Sniper), on the contrary, become much more unstable at high sensitivity settings with increased zoom capability. Hence, gamers can set their sensitivity to medium or low. Additionally, they can adjust the Free Look sensitivity as per their convenience since it is not consequential in aiming.

Players should adopt the following Free Fire sensitivity settings to score more headshots in the game:

General: 100

Red Dot: 90-95

2X Scope: 77-82

4X Scope: 58-63

Sniper Scope: 47-52

Free Look: 65-70

How to change sensitivity in Free Fire?

Players can practice with their new sensitivity settings in the training grounds (Image via Total Gaming/YouTube)

Gamers should follow the following steps to change their default sensitivity in Free Fire:

Step 1: Launch the Free Fire application.

Step 2: Locate the in-game settings menu in the top right corner of the home screen.

Step 3: Choose the sensitivity tab present on the left-hand side of the screen in the settings menu.

Step 4: Gamers can apply the settings mentioned above and press the save button.

After saving the new sensitivity settings and adjusting the HUD, users should test out the new settings in the training grounds. Everyone has a distinct play style and grip, and gamers can further tweak their settings in Free Fire while practicing.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish