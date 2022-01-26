Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for Chrono in 2022

Chrono has been one of the most beloved characters in Garena Free Fire since he arrived in the game. Garena introduced the famous active ability character in December 2020 via Free Fire's collaboration with one of the most successful global sports persons, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The famous CR7 collaboration introduced Chrono to the game and allowed developers to bring many CR7 exclusive in-game accessories. Ever since Chrono arrived in the game, the character has remained in the limelight and has received multiple adjustments.

However, the character is not as strong as it was during its introduction. Players can still use Chrono to their benefit, provided they have a decent skill-set regarding their aiming and movement capabilities.

Chrono in Free Fire: Active ability and ideal sensitivity (2022)

Ability and level-ups

Chrono provides an impenetrable force field for the players (Image via Garena)

Chrono's "Time Turner" creates a temporary force field on the battlefield, and players can use the same to shield from as much as 800 damage. However, due to recent adjustments to the ability, "Time Turner" doesn't allow users to attack opponents from within Chrono's force field.

Level-ups for Chrono (Image via Garena)

Like every ability in Free Fire, "Time Turner" has six levels, which are given as follows:

Level 1:

Duration: Four seconds

Four seconds CD: 180 seconds

Level 2:

Duration: Four seconds

Four seconds CD: 164 seconds

Level 3:

Duration: Five seconds

Five seconds CD: 150 seconds

Level 4:

Duration: Five seconds

Five seconds CD: 138 seconds

Level 5:

Duration: Six seconds

Six seconds CD: 128 seconds

Level 6:

Duration: Six seconds

Six seconds CD: 120 seconds

Sensitivity for Chrono

The ideal sensitivity setting for Chrono (Image via Garena)

Players should increase the sensitivity settings for the 'General,' which will allow them ease of movement. For aiming at closer distances, sensitivities for 'Red Dot' and '2x scope' should also be enhanced.

Hence, the ideal sensitivity adjustments while equipping Chrono's "Time Turner" should be:

General: 95-99

Red Dot: 92-96

2x Scope: 80-84

Apart from close-quarter scuffles, one can also adjust the sensitivity for long-range battles.

4x Scope: 56-60

Sniper Scope: 46-50

The 'Free Look' adjustment should be based on the player's preference.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Saman