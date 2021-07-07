Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and quick movements in July 2021

Free Fire is one of the best battle royale games for smartphones with low-end or medium-range specifications. The developers' main focus is centered on providing a brilliantly optimized battleground experience for every player. Due to that, Garena keeps on introducing tons of optimizations to Free Fire.

In the latest major update, OB28, the developers brought many in-game optimizations and made a few tweaks to various weapons like M60, M1917, Kord, and Kar98k. They made these changes to even out unfair gameplay and provide equal opportunity to the players during a Free Fire match.

Despite the ton of optimizations, some players still find it difficult to control recoil, move quickly, and aim accurately in the game. Players can partially overcome these obstacles with practice. However, they should change their in-game sensitivity to resolve the issue.

The next part of this article will incorporate the ideal sensitivity Free Fire settings for faster movements and accurate headshots.

A guide to perfect Free Fire sensitivity settings for quick movement and headshots

Sensitivity in Free Fire is a crucial factor in controlling recoil, aim, and movement. Hence, beginners should tweak their default settings for better comfort. Gamers can optimize the Free Fire sensitivity by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the settings in Free Fire app by tapping on the top-right icon.

Step 2: Choose the Sensitivity tab to view the default settings.

Step 3: Players can make the following changes to all six options.

General: 100

Red Dot: 95-100

2X Scope: 84-89

4X Scope: 68-73

Sniper Scope: 57-62

Free Look: 65-70

General and Red Dot sensitivities are kept high for better quick ADS and character movement, while the sensitivity has been decreased to the medium range for higher-level scopes. Players can further lessen the scope sensitivity if they don't feel comfortable.

Practice with new settings

After changing the settings, players should head to the training grounds and practice hard with the new settings. Practice will help them get better at controls with the new Free Fire sensitivity settings.

Gamers can practice as much as with different guns to understand their recoil pattern and aiming. Apart from the weapon skills, they can also work hard on their character movement to better defense.

Players can keep the high-sensitivity settings after they get comfortable with one. Apart from the sensitivity settings, fans can customize their HUD for better control over the game.

