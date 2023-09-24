5 best Free Fire Top-up events in 2023

Free Fire keeps its fans on their toes by regularly announcing Top-up events. These occasions aren’t something one can afford to miss out on because they include rare collectibles that are offered as rewards for buying in-game currencies. Furthermore, they offer FF Diamonds at unbelievably low prices. By making a certain number of purchases, players become eligible to claim exclusive items during these events.

This year, Garena was relatively regular in releasing Top-up content. These launches left players’ inventories brimming with exclusive items and precious in-game currencies. This article will offer a look at the five best Top-up events that were or are going to be launched this year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Free Fire's five best top-up events in 2023

5) Free Bundle Top-up event

Upcoming event in FF (Image via Garena)

Many Free Fire Top-up events include a certain purchase threshold that you have to meet to be eligible for winning exclusive items. However, that won’t be the case with the upcoming Free Bundle event.

To claim its rewards, you’ll only have to make a top-up of any amount of your choice, and you’ll receive a Cobalt Athlete bundle. This collection includes a complete outfit, including a Cobalt Athlete-themed top, bottom, shoes, and cap.

The event will begin on September 28, 2023, and last until December 31, 2023.

4) Ink Hyperbook Top-up event

The Ink Hyperbook Top-up event (Image via Garena)

The Ink Hyperbook Top-up event has been underway since August 25, 2023, and will be available until October 1. This inclusion has multiple fresh items as its rewards, which can be gained by purchasing Diamonds. The event offers a backpack, gun skin, Gloo Wall skin, Katana, and more.

The FF Diamonds purchase thresholds of this inclusion are given below:

100 FF Diamonds: Ink Hyperbook

300 FF Diamonds: 20 Ink Hyperbook tokens

500 FF Diamonds: 20 Ink Hyperbook tokens

700 FF Diamonds: 20 Ink Hyperbook tokens

900 FF Diamonds: 20 Ink Hyperbook tokens

1,200 FF Diamonds: 20 Ink Hyperbook tokens

1,500 FF Diamonds: 20 Ink Hyperbook tokens

2,000 FF Diamonds: 20 Ink Hyperbook tokens

3) Twist Top-up event

The Twist Top-up event went live on August 1, 2023, and ended on August 24. It had multiple top-up requirements, and meeting all of them yielded a free emote named Chroma Twist and the Rubescent bundle. The latter reward includes a Rubescent War-themed top, bottom, mast, and head. You had to buy up to 1,200 FF Diamonds to gain all the exclusive items in this event.

2) Oh Yeah Top-Up event

Free Fire’s Oh Yeah Top-up event was another opportunity for players to get exclusive items by purchasing FF Diamonds. It was launched on June 13, 2023, and went on till June 19. This event offered the amazing Neon Electricity Shoes and an emote that was named after the event’s name — Oh Yeah!.

You could get the former by purchasing 100 Diamonds and the latter by buying 300 of that currency.

1) 100% Bonus Event

The 100% Bonus Top-up Event was arguably the best event Free Fire developers launched this year. It offered an unbelievable deal that impelled many gamers to dollop free Diamonds into their account. The event had up to 1,000 FF Diamonds on offer as its reward, which is a lot. It began on July 25, 2023, and lasted until July 31.

Here are the requirements that were needed to be eligible for its rewards:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get 100 free Diamonds

Purchase 300 diamonds to get 200 free Diamonds

Purchase 500 diamonds to get 200 free Diamonds

Purchase 1,000 diamonds to get 500 free Diamonds

