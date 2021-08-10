Best Garena Free Fire sensitivity for less recoil and more headshots on Android devices 

Free Fire is one of the most downloaded and popular games in the battle royale category across the globe. The title offers a unique battle royale experience with HD quality graphics. Players can equip real-life inspired weapons and take on other players in different maps and modes.

A large part of the Free Fire gaming community plays the game on the Android platform. It can be difficult for players to find a good set of sensitivity settings for their devices. This article dives into the best sensitivity for less recoil and more headshots on Android devices in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire sensitivity settings to minimize recoil and maximize headshots

Free Fire offers players the option to change various in-game settings. These settings include custom HUD layout and sensitivity settings. There are lots of different weapons ranging from assault files to sniper rifles. Players can change sensitivity settings for free look and other scopes like a red dot, 2x, and much more.

Here is a step by step guide on how to set sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

1) Open Free Fire and tap on the Settings menu.

2) In the Settings menu, search for the Sensitivity option.

3) Upon opening the Sensitivity menu, reset the previous sensitivity settings, and apply the new settings.

Headshots deal the most amount of damage to enemy players. As a result, players are always looking to land more headshots, and sensitivity settings play a vital role in their execution.

Best Free Fire sensitivity for less recoil and more headshots (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the best sensitivity settings for less recoil and more headshots on Android devices:

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 60

Players are recommended to make small changes like +5 or -5 to these sensitivity settings. This is advised as the touch response rate varies from device to device on Android phones. Hence, these incremental changes will help players to get the perfect set of sensitivity settings based on their smartphone's screen. They can go to the training grounds to practice with and master the newly applied sensitivity settings.

