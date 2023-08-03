Using a unique username in Free Fire helps you stand out from the crowd and make your mark. Players often seek a nickname that best defines their playstyle and in-game persona. Your cool username also becomes essential to stamp your skilful gameplay in the minds of the enemies you have eliminated. It can help you grow your popularity and also generate fear among your enemies on the battlefield.

Therefore, the best stylish name equals a good impression on your friends and enemies as well. However, getting a name that reflects you with a touch of uniqueness is a strenuous task in Free Fire, as there are thousands of players with various stylish names and the game does not allow a single name for two players.

Fortunately, we have 50 unique and cool names that you can use as your nickname in Free Fire. Using these can build a good impression and reflect your prowess in the game.

Best 50 names to use in Free Fire for August 2023

Here is the list of best nicknames to use to stand out in Free Fire.

╰‿╯ㅤϟＴＥＲＲＯＲ† 乂S H I K A R I乂 ℓєgєи∂ SOUNDZERO*-* ♤Rampage♤ 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖌𝖔𝖓 🤖monster🤖 «♠mario♠» J꙰KER GOBLIN✿ ꗃ𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒐𝒙 ʟɪɢʜᴛʏᴇᴀʀ  ＴΞＳＬΛ ⚡B🎯LT⚡ HYPERK 𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑒𝓇 マスター ☢Ⲙasteℝ☢ ᴳᵒᵇˡⁱⁿ ࿐ ▄︻┻═┳一 ◥▓░ƊЄƛƬӇ░▓◤ Death▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 Blckhole🕳 (◣_◢) ◥Ӄɳɪʛɧʈ◤ ×Blade× うなぎ UNAGI PROMETHEUS---__--- HITMAN̿̿ ̿̿ ̿̿ ̿̿\̵͇̿̿\ ╾━╤デ╦︻꧁⁣༒𓆩KHĒ₳₦G𓆪༒꧂▄︻┻═┳一 🌻𝓐®𝘺ᾰ𝓃🌻 K R A T O S ⁹⁹⁹ ODIN♛ Speeder ⚡⚡⚡ 亗 P ϟ T U 么 亗 Ｃ Ｒ Ｉ Ｍ Ｉ Ｎ Ａ Ｌ 么 ㊕ B E R L I N P R O F E S S O R Ｔｏｋｙｏ楤☯ ❖ᴹᴿ ᭄𖤍ᴰʸⁿᵃᵐᵒ♤亗 Linda❤ Martina🌼 ⚠️⇝𐌑ïกʇ𝑎Ꮵ⇝⚠️ CHani ATREiDeS i10/flux Eagleye👁 Hunter🦅 🅷🅸🆃🅻🅴🆁🅺🅸🅻🅻🅴🆁

As mentioned earlier, there is a possibility that when entering any of these names, you will get notified that it is already in use. In that case, you can alter your words slightly: add more characters or numbers.

Note that, if your device’s keyboard does not allow you to add symbols or designs to your nickname according to your wish, you can go for any website, such as nickfinder.com or lingojam.com. These websites will help you with designing your nickname.

Ways of changing your nickname in Free Fire

Players new to Free Fire often use any random nicknames that pop up in their minds and regret realizing the benefits of a cool name.

If you wish to change your nickname, the game asks you to spend 390 in-game diamonds. In case, you find it expensive, you can also use the Name change card, as it cuts off the cost of changing your nickname.

To obtain this card, you would have to redeem it with 39 FF Diamonds and 200 Guild tokens.

How to get Guild tokens?

Now, in order to obtain Guild tokens, you will have to join a Guild. Here are the steps to join a Guild in the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire Max on your device and sign in with your FF ID.

Step 2: Tap on the Guild icon on the right side of your game interface.

Click on the icon at the right side of Free Fire Max logo (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Tap the search icon and enter the Guild’s name or ID to find them. If you do not have a pre-decided Guild to join, you can choose from the option given on the interface.

Enter Guild's name or ID to find them (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Click on the join button. That will send the request to the leader and vice-leader of the Guild. The leaders will accept your request if you meet their criteria.

After joining a Guild, you can complete daily tasks and events with your clan members. It will reward you and your mates with exclusive gifts and Guild tokens.

Get a Name change card and Diamonds for free

Free Fire often announces tournaments and events that leave you with exclusive awards and FF diamonds at unbelievable prices. You should keep a vigilant eye on these events and their dates to make the most of their offers. On the other hand, building a Dynamic duo can reward you with exclusive skins and rare rewards such as Name Change Card.

To build the Dynamic duo, you need a ‘Golden vow’ that costs 100 diamonds. You can visit the friends section and click on the Dynamic Duo in the game.

Next, you can send the golden vow to your friend you have added in the game by clicking the plus icon. You can only choose one friend to build a Dynamic duo at a time. Your friend will have eight hours to accept or decline the request, or else the golden vow will come back to you.

