5 best places in Free Fire for good loot

Free Fire’s BR rank matches produce a thrilling battle royale experience that attracts countless players to participate in them. In turn, the mode becomes more competitive, making it impossible to achieve a Booyah without a proper strategy and skill set. Moreover, Free Fire's popularity is skyrocketing all over the globe, building the potential to boost its competitive gameplay even further.

To cope with the constant rise in the competition, you must regularly enhance your movement speed and accuracy and incorporate more advanced battle tactics into your playstyle. However, without a decent loot, all this can go in vain, as your good resources underpin your performance in the match.

Thus, choosing the right location to land has a significant effect on your quality of loot. This article will list the five best places where you can get good loot in Free Fire.

5 best places in Free Fire to visit for good loot

1) Factory (Bermuda)

An experienced FF player often prefers Factory while landing in Bermuda. The location is an excellent choice, be it in solo or squad mode. Factory is located towards the south of Bermuda. Given its popularity, it usually witnesses early bloodbaths in the game and becomes an ideal choice when seeking an intense fight.

Factory is also known for its excellent stock of loot that provides you with substantial resources, after which you won’t even need to visit any other place for loot.

2) Central (Purgatory)

Located at the far left of Purgatory’s southern island, Central has a relatively flat terrain with a fair number of buildings. You can find numerous three-story houses there that spawn a decent loot. Another reason that adds to Central’s popularity is the map's flight route often lies within a reachable distance of the location. This makes Central another hot drop that can be visited when seeking intense combat.

Moreover, the presence of various buildings and houses in Central can provide you with enough cover, making it a more gripping and suitable place to fight in.

3) Refinery (Kalahari)

Since Refinery lies at the core of Free Fire’s Kalahari map, it becomes one of the most preferred places to land on the map and serves as the hub for intense battles. Another reason that makes Refinery a popular choice is its loot and covers. The place also works as a junction since it’s connected to so many other locations on the map.

Each building in Refinery has a decent amount of loot that will be enough to put up a good fight. After surviving the early-match combat, the location becomes an excellent place to camp and wait for enemies arriving from the other parts of Kalahari.

4) Observatory (Bermuda)

Observatory is in the extreme-western direction of Free Fire’s Bermuda map. Although it often lies far from the plane’s route, it still witnesses intense battles due to its high-quality loot. Visiting this place can leave you with your backpack brimming with resources.

However, you must ensure to land at the earliest in Observatory. Owing to its relatively open ground and less spacious buildings, the one who lands first has a higher chance of collecting good loot and making out of the location alive.

5) Snowfall (Alpine)

Snowfall is one of the most popular locations on Free Fire’s Alpine map and is located in its north-western region. As the name suggests, Snowfall’s terrain is covered with snow, producing an amusing imagery of the landscape. The location also spawns an adequate amount of loot to lead you to a Booyah.

Despite Snowfall being located at the edge of Alpine, you’ll face a great number of enemies there. However, since it has a decent amount of loot, you will also find enough resources to withstand any combat in the location.

A quick landing is an imperative skill in Free Fire that can impact your quality of loot.

