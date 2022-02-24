Best Weapon Royale skins released in Free Fire MAX so far (February 2022)

Free Fire MAX is among the flagship battle royale games available on iOS and Android. The game provides an intense shooter gaming experience with a plethora of customizations. One can use weapon skins with modified attributes that further diversify the firearms players get.

There are plenty of options in Free Fire MAX to grab weapon skins. One can unlock the gun's skins via events, collaborations, redeem codes, store, Incubator, and Weapon Royale. Most of the time, the skins in Weapon Royale end up in the store's armory. However, to grab these skins, players require diamonds and luck.

Best Weapon Royale skins in Free Fire MAX as of February 2022

1) Famas - T.R.A.P.

Attributes:

Damage: +

Range: ++

Reload: -

Garena introduced the T.R.A.P. Famas skin in January 2020. The Weapon Royale item was quite excellent with its looks and performance. The golden-red skin later made it to the armory and was available in the store for a long time.

2) SVD - Swordsman Legends

Attributes:

Damage: +

Magazine: ++

Accuracy: -

SVD's Swordsman Legends is among the most appealing gun skins ever introduced in the game. The purplish-pink skin was first seen via Weapon Royale back in November 2020, and it was later made available in the store.

3) Duke Swallowtail AWM

Attributes:

Magazine: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload: -

AWM is among the best guns in the game, and any of its skins instantly become a fan-favorite. The Duke Swallowtail is one such gun skin that many fans have admired for its blood-red wings design. Garena introduced Duke Swallowtail AWM in June 2020.

4) M4A1 - Scorching Sands (AKA The Earth M4A1)

Attributes:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Magazine: -

Players often prefer skins for the guns they frequently use. M4A1 is one such weapon readily available on the battlefield, and many users prefer it due to its balanced stats. Therefore, the Scorching Sands skin received a lot of fame in Free Fire MAX.

First introduced in August 2019, the Earth M4A1 became available in the armory last year.

5) M82B - Vampire Malevolence

Attributes:

Reload Speed: +

Armor Penetration: ++

Movement Speed: -

M82B is a decent sniper that suits skilled gamers. However, the modified stats of the Vampire Malevolence skin makes it a formidable addition to one's gun combination. Players can grab the same via the current Weapon Royale prize pool, which will receive a change within a few days.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

