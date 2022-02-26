Can BGMI be downloaded on phones compatible with Free Fire? All you need to know

The ban on Free Fire in India is quite shocking for most of its fans, but it has been a blessing in disguise for BGMI. The suspension has led to a section of players shifting from Free Fire to other games like Free Fire MAX and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, BGMI requires relatively higher resources, which has caused a dilemma among Free Fire users. A big chunk of the latter's userbase used low-end smartphones, which can be an obstacle for Battlegrounds Mobile India to acquire the former's users.

BGMI and Garena Free Fire: Can players download the India PUBG Mobile variant on low-end smartphones?

System requirements

Gamers need a device with at least 1.5 GB RAM to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Google Play Store)

Garena Free Fire is compatible with 1 GB RAM devices, whereas Battlegrounds Mobile India gets from supports devices with at least 1.5 GB RAM. There isn't much difference in the compatibility with Android, iOS, and iPadOS versions for both games.

It is pretty clear that both titles don't differ on paper. Ideally, they should work on the majority of devices without much fuss, but Battlegrounds Mobile India often has compatibility issues.

Download size

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a download size of 755 MB (Image via Google Play Store)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a download size of 755 MB alongside additional resource packages (HD or Low-spec). On the other hand, Free Fire is neither available in the Apple App Store nor Google Play Store, but users can download its APK (704 MB) from the game's website.

Performance

Graphics are brilliantly optimized on Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is quite impressively optimized due to the availability of two different, low-spec HD resource packages. Furthermore, users can lower the in-game settings to enhance efficiency.

However, BGMI is not that efficient on lower-end devices compared to Free Fire. Players need at least 3 GB RAM devices to get satisfactory results from Krafton's BR shooter.

In the case of Free Fire, gamers only need a 2 GB RAM device for a smooth experience. Therefore, it can be concluded that readers can download BGMI on most phones compatible with Free Fire, but the latter has better efficiency.

Edited by Ravi Iyer