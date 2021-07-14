Cerol's Free Fire ID, monthly income, real name, Discord link, and more stats

Cerol, aka Lucio dos Santos, is the co-founder of the Brazilian Free Fire team, Fluxo. The team secured first place at Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 2021: Series A - Stage 1 and finished fourth at the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore.

Cerol also runs a popular YouTube channel, where he frequently streams Free Fire. The channel currently has 6.64 million subscribers.

As per Social Blade, Cerol's channel has accumulated 160k subscribers and over 15 million views in the last 30 days.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268. His stats on July 14th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

Cerol's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Cerol has played 4973 squad matches and has triumphed in 1069 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.49%. He racked up 17297 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.43 in this mode.

The content creator has secured 69 victories in 586 duo games, translating to a win rate of 11.77%. He has 3066 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.83.

Cerol has also played 1042 solo games and has won on 126 occasions, making his win rate 12.09%. He eliminated 5642 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.16 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Cerol's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Cerol has won 6 of 35 squad games in the current season, translating to a win rate of 17.14%. With 170 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.86.

The YouTuber has also played 10 ranked duo matches and has a single Booyah to his name, making his win rate 10%. He bagged 50 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.56 in this mode.

Cerol has played 35 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 8 of them, maintaining a win rate of 22.85%. He has a K/D ratio of 8.81 in this mode, with 238 kills.

Note: The stats of Cerol used in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Cerol’s earnings

Cerol’s reported earnings by Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Cerol earns $3.8K - $61.4K per month from his YouTube channel. His yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $46.1K - $737K.

Cerol’s YouTube channel

Cerol posted his first YouTube video back in September 2018. He has since uploaded 604 videos.

The player initially posted videos related to Rucoy Online but switched to Free Fire upon its release.

As mentioned above, Cerol has 6.64 million subscribers and over 490 million views on his YouTube channel.

Discord link

Here is the invitation link to Cerol's Discord server.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh