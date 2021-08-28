Clash Squad Cup event in Free Fire: Rewards and gameplay explained

Events related to Garena Free Fire's 4th anniversary have been running for over a week. Today, 28 August, is the peak day of the event, and many rewards are up for grabs, including the Thiva character.

One of the events that commenced today is the Clash Squad Cup. Users are required to play three games, and they will be rewarded based on the number of wins they have attained.

Details regarding the Clash Squad Cup in Free Fire

Information regarding the Clash Squad Cup (Image via Free Fire)

Players were needed to join or register their squads to participate in the Free Fire Clash Squad Cup event. The registration process has concluded, and they cannot do the same anymore.

Matchmaking has been initiated (Image via Free Fire)

The matchmaking phase has started, and now, teams will be matched against each other based on the tiers.

Upon attaining a specific number of wins, gamers will obtain these rewards:

Rewards that users can receive in this event (Image via Free Fire)

Normal rewards

Here are the normal rewards for the event:

0 wins

100 Gold and 1x Gold Royale Voucher

One win

300 Gold, 10x Universal Fragments, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Two wins

600 Gold, 20x Universal Fragments, 1x Scanner, and 2x Gold Royale Voucher

Three wins

900 Gold, 50x Universal Fragments, 1x Bounty Token, and 2x Gold Royale Voucher

Upgraded rewards

Listed below are the upgraded rewards:

0 wins

1x Bounty Token, 2x Gold Royale Voucher, 50x Universal Fragments, and 900 Gold

One win

1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Bounty Token, 100x Universal Fragments, and 2100 Gold

Two wins

1x Weapon Royale Voucher, 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Bounty Token, and 150x Universal Fragments

Three wins

Champion Grab emote (30d), Weapon Royale Voucher, 1x Room Card, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher.

The Clash Squad Cup can be exchanged using 15 Red Anniversary Tokens (Image via Free Fire)

To obtain upgraded/improved rewards, players will require the Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher. It can either be attained from the ongoing event or by spending 100 diamonds.

Apart from this, users will obtain these items upon playing a specific number of matches in the Clash Squad Cup:

Thiva Bobblehead - Play 1 CS Cup match

Dimitri Bobblehead - Play 2 CS Cup matches

Pet Skin: Party Panda - Play 3 CS Cup matches

Edited by Ravi Iyer