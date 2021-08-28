Clash Squad Cup event in Free Fire: Rewards and gameplay explained

Events related to Garena Free Fire's 4th anniversary have been running for over a week. Today, 28 August, is the peak day of the event, and many rewards are up for grabs, including the Thiva character.
One of the events that commenced today is the Clash Squad Cup. Users are required to play three games, and they will be rewarded based on the number of wins they have attained.
Details regarding the Clash Squad Cup in Free Fire
Players were needed to join or register their squads to participate in the Free Fire Clash Squad Cup event. The registration process has concluded, and they cannot do the same anymore.
The matchmaking phase has started, and now, teams will be matched against each other based on the tiers.
Upon attaining a specific number of wins, gamers will obtain these rewards:
Normal rewards
Here are the normal rewards for the event:
0 wins
- 100 Gold and 1x Gold Royale Voucher
One win
- 300 Gold, 10x Universal Fragments, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher
Two wins
- 600 Gold, 20x Universal Fragments, 1x Scanner, and 2x Gold Royale Voucher
Three wins
- 900 Gold, 50x Universal Fragments, 1x Bounty Token, and 2x Gold Royale Voucher
Upgraded rewards
Listed below are the upgraded rewards:
0 wins
- 1x Bounty Token, 2x Gold Royale Voucher, 50x Universal Fragments, and 900 Gold
One win
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Bounty Token, 100x Universal Fragments, and 2100 Gold
Two wins
- 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Bounty Token, and 150x Universal Fragments
Three wins
- Champion Grab emote (30d), Weapon Royale Voucher, 1x Room Card, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher.
To obtain upgraded/improved rewards, players will require the Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher. It can either be attained from the ongoing event or by spending 100 diamonds.
Apart from this, users will obtain these items upon playing a specific number of matches in the Clash Squad Cup:
- Thiva Bobblehead - Play 1 CS Cup match
- Dimitri Bobblehead - Play 2 CS Cup matches
- Pet Skin: Party Panda - Play 3 CS Cup matches