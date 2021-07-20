Colonel's Free Fire ID, real name, guild, monthly income, and stats

Dhia Ouhibi, who goes by the name of Colonel, is one of the leading Free Fire content creators. The player from the Middle East server has made his name around the world and boasts extensive viewership.

His channel had only 284k subscribers in July 2020, but now has over 2.18 million subscribers.

Colonel’s Free Fire ID and stats

Colonel’s Free Fire ID is 331204078. His stats as of July 20th, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Colonel's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Colonel has 10592 squad games recorded against his name and bettered his opponents 1331 times, ensuring a win percentage of 12.56%. He has notched 26246 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.83.

He has 122 Booyahs in 1267 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 9.62%. With 2986 kills, the YouTuber has an approximate win ratio of 2.61.

Colonel has participated in 1631 solo games and has a win tally of 152 matches, estimating a win rate of 9.31%. With 3365 frags, he has retained a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Also read: Free Fire All Star Asia 2021: Invited teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

Ranked stats

Colonel's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Colonel has featured in 152 squad matches and has emerged victorious on 18 occasions, adding up to a win rate of 11.84%. He was just five kills short of 300 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 2.20.

The content creator has participated in 27 duo games and has won just a single game, translating to a win rate of 3.70%. He has 37 frags in total and secured a K/D ratio of 1.42.

He has also competed in one solo match but has not won a game or secured a kill.

Note: Colonel's stats used in the article have been recorded at the time of writing it. They will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2: Registrations, format, schedule, and more

Guild

Colonel is a part of the SEVEN-H guild in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

He is part of the SEVEN-H guild and its ID is 61252663.

Monthly income

Colonel's monthly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Colonel’s monthly income is approximately in the range of $582 - $9.3K.

YouTube channel

Colonel uploaded his first Free Fire video in January 2020. Since then, he has occasionally uploaded videos and amassed more than 2.18 million subscribers. Additionally, he has accumulated 116 million views. In the last 30 days, he has notched more than 2 million views.

Also read: Aghori Gaming’s Free Fire ID, real name, guild, monthly income, Discord link, and more stats

Edited by Siddharth Satish