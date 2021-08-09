Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID, monthly income, real name, and stats revealed

Rohit, popularly known as Daddy Calling, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community. The player is highly popular for his skilled gameplay. He is currently in the grandmaster tier, which is the highest rank present in the game.

His YouTube channel has around 450 thousand subscribers with 13.249 million views combined. The creator also has over 381 thousand followers on his Instagram handle, showcasing his popularity.

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 237647354.

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Daddy Calling has 41655 squad games to his name and 16449 first-place finishes, with a win percentage of 39.48%. He has 138650 frags in the mode with a K/D ratio of 5.50.

He has also competed in 2489 duo matches and has come out victorious on 262 occasions, which results in a win rate of 10.52%. In the process, he has 4039 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.81.

He has featured in 4442 solo games and has bettered his enemies in 378, retaining a win ratio of 8.50%. He has accumulated 8095 kills, and has a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, Daddy Calling has only contested in squad matches. He has played 1778 games and has a win tally of 1050, resulting in a win rate of 59.05%. He notched 7782 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 10.69.

He is yet to take part in solo or duo matches.

Note: The stats of Daddy Calling were recorded at the point of writing this article and are subject to change as he plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Daddy Calling's income

Daddy Calling's income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the estimated monthly and yearly income of Daddy Calling from his YouTube channel lies between $1.5K - $24.4K and $18.3K - $293K, respectively.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Daddy Calling’s YouTube channel dates to April of this year. Since then, he has frequently uploaded game-related content, and at the moment, his channel contains around 68 videos. As previously stated, he has 450 thousand subscribers and 13.429 million views.

He has earned over 150 thousand subscribers and 6.104 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish