Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID number, stats, Discord link, earnings, and more

A popular name within the Indian Free Fire community is Daddy Calling, and he is recognized among the masses for his gameplay. Currently, his ID is at level 91, and achieving that is not an easy task.

The creator’s YouTube channel, with over 325K subscribers, also features content related to the game. Daddy Calling has 375K Instagram followers as well.

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 237647354.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Daddy Calling has played 40421 squad games and has come out on top on 15731 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 38.91%. He has killed 133031 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.39.

The streamer has engaged in 2487 matches and has stood victorious in 261, resulting in a win rate of 10.49%. He has 4026 frags in the mode for a K/D ratio of 1.81.

The content creator has appeared in 4438 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 378 of them for a win ratio of 8.51%. With 8095 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the broadcaster is yet to feature in a solo or duo match.

However, the YouTuber has competed in 582 squad games and has won 350, translating to a win rate of 60.13%. He has accumulated 2423 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 10.44.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire UID number, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Earnings

Earnings of Daddy Calling (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, his estimated monthly earnings and yearly earnings are projected in the range of $812 to $13K and $9.7K to $155.9K, respectively.

Link to Daddy Calling’s Discord server

Readers can tap here to join the Discord server of Daddy Calling.

YouTube channel

Daddy Calling currently has 45 videos on his channel with 7.429 million views. Over the last 30 days, he has accumulated 145K subscribers and 3.249 million views.

Fans can click this link to visit Daddy Calling’s YouTube channel.

Also read: Free Fire Pro League Summer 2021 Group stage overall standings, highlights, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer