Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Daddy Calling is regarded as one of the most famous figures within the Indian Free Fire community. Presently, he has a Free Fire ID level of 92, which is one of the reasons for his fame. Moreover, many gamers also admire his skill and gameplay videos that he uploads on his YouTube channel.

Currently, he has approximately 388 thousand subscribers and 9.746 million views.

Daddy Calling’s real name and Free Fire ID

Daddy Calling’s real name is Rohit, and his Free Fire ID is 237647354.

Listed below are the stats of Daddy Calling as of July 29th:

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Daddy Calling has a total of 41311 squad games to his name and has managed to secure 16280 first-place finishes, retaining a win percentage of 39.40%. He has 137179 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.48.

In duo mode, the player has appeared in 2487 matches and has been victorious on 261 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 10.49%. With a K/D ratio of 1.81, he has 4026 frags.

The content creator has also contested in 4438 solo games and has a winning tally of 378, resulting in a win ratio of 8.51%. With 8095 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, Daddy Calling has 899 Booyahs in the 1471 squad games he has participated in, which results in a win rate of 61.11%. He has accumulated 6569 kills, with a K/D ratio of 11.48.

Note: Daddy Calling’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Daddy Calling’s monthly income

Daddy Calling's income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates present on Social Blade, Daddy Calling’s monthly income from his YouTube channel lies between $934 - $14.9K.

Discord link

The server of Daddy Calling (Image via Discord)

Readers can tap on this link to join Daddy Calling's Discord server.

YouTube channel

Daddy Calling currently has 60 videos on his channel, and the oldest one dates back to April 2021. In the last 30 days, he has garnered 117 thousand subscribers and 3.735 million views.

Readers can visit Daddy Calling’s official YouTube channel by clicking here.

Edited by Siddharth Satish